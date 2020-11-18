 

Xerox Reveals Suite of Production Print Innovations to Address Industry Demand

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.11.2020, 21:05  |  67   |   |   

Xerox (NYSE: XRX) announced a suite of production print innovations including new presses, technology enhancements for existing printers as well as artificial intelligence and automation features that aid speed and productivity.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201118006025/en/

Innovation champion, Bindi Karia hosted the Xerox Production Innovation Reveal (Photo: Business Wire)

Innovation champion, Bindi Karia hosted the Xerox Production Innovation Reveal (Photo: Business Wire)

At a virtual event attended by partners and clients around the world, Xerox unveiled the following innovations:

  • A Color Accelerator module for Baltoro, expanding inkjet applications and adding ink-saving automation
  • Addition of fluorescent pink to the Iridesse Production Press, enhancing its metallics, white and clear color palette
  • Three new printers capable of higher volumes, more media and extended color options in the VersaLink and Versant family
  • Two Xerox Nuvera print speed upgrades that best competition
  • AI-enabled media manager software that enables high-quality images with minimal set-up and staff time
  • Automated workflow updates to seamlessly print embellishments with FreeFlow Core 6.0

As the leader in the production color market, Xerox is committed to helping customers expand their business, enhance productivity with new technology and protect their existing investments with new tools and features.

Digital print enhancements increase profitability, delivering higher margins and allowing print customers to expand into new areas. According to Keypoint Intelligence, digital print enhancement is expected to generate $25 billion a year and can increase a printers’ profit by 50 to 400 percent. By making it easier, customizable and faster to produce these pages, Xerox technology provides multiple entry options for customers to expand their business and increase profit.

“Print enhancement is the fastest-growing segment in print and Xerox offers the broadest set of solutions to help clients expand their business here,” said Tracey Koziol, senior vice president of Global Offerings, Xerox. “The new technology and features we are launching expand the capabilities and profit potential of existing devices while introducing new presses that respond to demand for higher volume and extended media and color palettes. There’s a reason Xerox remains top in the production print market.”

Seite 1 von 4
Xerox Holdings Corporation Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Xerox Reveals Suite of Production Print Innovations to Address Industry Demand Xerox (NYSE: XRX) announced a suite of production print innovations including new presses, technology enhancements for existing printers as well as artificial intelligence and automation features that aid speed and productivity. This press release …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Service Properties Trust Prices $450 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes
Europcar Mobility Group Deploys Its "One Sustainable Fleet" Programme to Reach More Than 1/3 of ...
Bloom Energy and SK E&C Win Competitive Bid for Korea’s Changwon RE100 Project to Supply 100% ...
Paysign, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Lenovo Delivers Breakthrough HPC and AI Solutions to Help Customers Build a Smarter Way Forward
Hecla Participates in Dolly Varden Silver Corporation Financing
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Appointed as Co-Lead Counsel in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) and Carnival plc (NYSE: CUK) for Violations of Securities Laws
Titel
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
BABA CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21:52 Uhr
Xerox präsentiert neun neue Produkte und Funktionen
27.10.20
Xerox Releases Third-Quarter Results
22.10.20
Xerox Holdings Corporation Declares Dividend on Common and Preferred Stock
22.10.20
Xerox PARC erhält Zusage von DARPA für die Fortsetzung des Projekts „Ocean of Things“
22.10.20
DARPA Awards PARC Contract to Expand Ocean Knowledge
21.10.20
Xerox Highlights COVID-19, Diversity and Climate Change Efforts in 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report
20.10.20
Xerox Holdings Corporation Plans Webcast to Discuss Third-Quarter 2020 Results

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.06.20
9
Xerox Spin off Conduent