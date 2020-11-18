Xerox Reveals Suite of Production Print Innovations to Address Industry Demand

Xerox (NYSE: XRX) announced a suite of production print innovations including new presses, technology enhancements for existing printers as well as artificial intelligence and automation features that aid speed and productivity.

At a virtual event attended by partners and clients around the world, Xerox unveiled the following innovations:

A Color Accelerator module for Baltoro, expanding inkjet applications and adding ink-saving automation

Addition of fluorescent pink to the Iridesse Production Press, enhancing its metallics, white and clear color palette

Three new printers capable of higher volumes, more media and extended color options in the VersaLink and Versant family

Two Xerox Nuvera print speed upgrades that best competition

AI-enabled media manager software that enables high-quality images with minimal set-up and staff time

Automated workflow updates to seamlessly print embellishments with FreeFlow Core 6.0

As the leader in the production color market, Xerox is committed to helping customers expand their business, enhance productivity with new technology and protect their existing investments with new tools and features.

Digital print enhancements increase profitability, delivering higher margins and allowing print customers to expand into new areas. According to Keypoint Intelligence, digital print enhancement is expected to generate $25 billion a year and can increase a printers’ profit by 50 to 400 percent. By making it easier, customizable and faster to produce these pages, Xerox technology provides multiple entry options for customers to expand their business and increase profit.

“Print enhancement is the fastest-growing segment in print and Xerox offers the broadest set of solutions to help clients expand their business here,” said Tracey Koziol, senior vice president of Global Offerings, Xerox. “The new technology and features we are launching expand the capabilities and profit potential of existing devices while introducing new presses that respond to demand for higher volume and extended media and color palettes. There’s a reason Xerox remains top in the production print market.”