CI Financial Begins Trading on New York Stock Exchange, Completes Acquisition of Bowling Portfolio Management

CI Financial Corp. (“CI”) (TSX: CIX) (NYSE: CIXX) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC (“Bowling”) of Cincinnati. CI also celebrated its cross-listing on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) yesterday, as U.S. shares commenced trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol CIXX.

Kurt MacAlpine, CEO of CI Financial celebrates listing the company's common shares on the NYSE. (Photo: NYSE)

The U.S. listing and completed acquisition of Bowling highlight CI’s increasing focus on growth in the U.S. The acquisition of Bowling, which was previously announced on September 21, 2020, represents CI’s ninth finalized registered investment advisor (“RIA”) transaction this year.

“Completing the acquisition of Bowling and celebrating our cross-listing on the NYSE on the same day is a truly exciting moment for our firm and partners,” remarked Kurt MacAlpine, CEO of CI Financial. “As we expand our wealth management presence in North America by acquiring top-tier, well-run firms such as Bowling, we will now also be able to offer U.S. dollar-denominated stock in future acquisitions.”

As one of the fastest-growing RIA platforms in the U.S., CI has completed six direct acquisitions as well as three sub-acquisitions through CI affiliates since February. In addition to Bowling, CI now holds ownership interests in:

CI has also recently announced an acquisition agreement for The Roosevelt Investment Group, Inc. of New York City, a full acquisition of Doyle Wealth Management, Inc. of Tampa, Florida; and a majority interest stake in Stavis & Cohen Financial, LLC of Houston. These transactions are expected to close prior to year-end, subject to customary closing conditions including regulatory approval.