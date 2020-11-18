 

Taronis Fuels Executes $10.4 Million Private Placement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.11.2020, 21:00   

Significantly Enhances Liquidity, Balance Sheet and Growth Capacity

PHOENIX, AZ, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taronis Fuels, Inc., (“Taronis” or “the Company”) (OTCQB: TRNF), a global producer of renewable and socially responsible fuel products, today announced the closing of a $10.4 million private placement of its shares of common stock with new and existing institutional and accredited investors. The private placement was completed at a fixed price of $0.10 per share of common stock, with no warrants issued to investors. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this private placement to repay all existing long-term debt, deleverage the balance sheet, and to provide additional working capital for the Company. Kingswood Capital Markets, a division of Benchmark Investments, Inc., acted as the exclusive placement agent for the transaction.

The transaction was led and funded primarily by the same investor group that recently invested $10.85 million in the Company at a fixed share price of $0.10. This group primarily consists of former portfolio managers from several of the largest mutual fund families in the United States. These former fund managers include multiple small cap equity fund managers, an industrials analyst, and a chemicals analyst.

“This transaction significantly improves the immediate financial flexibility for the Company and positions our team for sustained long-term growth in the coming quarters,” commented Scott Mahoney, CEO of Taronis Fuels. “Our near-term domestic growth objectives are capital intensive, and our newly improved financial flexibility provides Taronis with a strengthened balance sheet and a strong working capital position as we head into 2021 and our projected acceleration of our organic growth strategy.”

“With this capital infusion, we have completed the process of transforming our balance sheet and preparing the Company for a strong start to 2021. We have eliminated essentially all of our amortizing debt, leaving us with minimal monthly debt service obligations. With this increased financial flexibility, we can better prioritize strong working capital and vendor management that further supports our long-term growth objectives,” concluded Mr. Mahoney.

About Taronis Fuels, Inc.

Taronis Fuels, Inc. is a global producer of renewable and socially responsible fuel products. Our goal is to deliver environmentally sustainable, technology driven alternatives to traditional fossil fuel and carbon-based economy products. We believe our products offer a vastly cleaner solution to legacy acetylene and propane alternatives. 

