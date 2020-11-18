Taronis Fuels Executes $10.4 Million Private Placement

Significantly Enhances Liquidity, Balance Sheet and Growth Capacity

PHOENIX, AZ, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taronis Fuels, Inc., (“Taronis” or “the Company”) (OTCQB: TRNF), a global producer of renewable and socially responsible fuel products, today announced the closing of a $10.4 million private placement of its shares of common stock with new and existing institutional and accredited investors. The private placement was completed at a fixed price of $0.10 per share of common stock, with no warrants issued to investors. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this private placement to repay all existing long-term debt, deleverage the balance sheet, and to provide additional working capital for the Company. Kingswood Capital Markets, a division of Benchmark Investments, Inc., acted as the exclusive placement agent for the transaction.

The transaction was led and funded primarily by the same investor group that recently invested $10.85 million in the Company at a fixed share price of $0.10. This group primarily consists of former portfolio managers from several of the largest mutual fund families in the United States. These former fund managers include multiple small cap equity fund managers, an industrials analyst, and a chemicals analyst.