 

Questor Technology Inc. Announces Grant of Restricted Stock Units

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.11.2020, 21:28  |  76   |   |   

This document is not intended for dissemination or distribution in the United States.

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questor Technology Inc. ("Questor", the "Corporation"), (TSX Venture Exchange: QST), announces that the Board of Directors of the Corporation has approved the granting of Restricted Stock Units (RSU’s) pursuant to the Company’s PSU and RSU Incentive Plan and compensation policy, dated May 14, 2019 to certain of its officers and employees to acquire up to an aggregate of 515,570 common shares ("common shares") of the Corporation.

Upon the granting of the RSU’s described above, Questor will have 1,347,945 security based compensation awards outstanding, comprised of 832,375 options and 515,570 RSU’s awards granted. The aggregate amount represents 4.9% of the 27,372,620 common shares currently outstanding. Questor's stock option plan currently limits the issuance of options to no more than 10% of the outstanding common shares.

ABOUT QUESTOR TECHNOLOGY INC.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, with operations across North America, the Company provides specialized waste gas incineration products and services that destroy harmful pollutants in any waste gas stream at 99.99 percent efficiency enabling our clients to meet emission regulations, address community concerns and improve safety at industrial sites.

There are several methods for handling waste gases at oil and gas industrial facilities, the most common being combustion. Flaring and incineration are two methods of combustion accepted by many provincial and state regulators. Historically, the most common type of combustion has been flaring which is the igniting of natural gas at the end of a long metal tube or flare stack. This action causes the characteristic flame associated with flaring.

Incineration is the mixing and combusting of waste gas streams, air, and fuel in an enclosed chamber which are mixed at a controlled rate and ignited so that no flame is visible when operating properly. A correctly designed and operated incinerator can yield higher combustion efficiencies through proper mixing, gas composition, retention time, and combustion temperature. Combustion efficiency, generally expressed as a percentage, is represented by the amount of methane converted to CO2, or H2S converted to SO2. The more converted, the better the efficiency.

Seite 1 von 3
Questor Technology Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Questor Technology Inc. Announces Grant of Restricted Stock Units This document is not intended for dissemination or distribution in the United States. CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Questor Technology Inc. ("Questor", the "Corporation"), (TSX Venture Exchange: QST), announces that the Board …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 40,000,000 Ordinary Shares
Generex Inks $50 Million Licensing Deal with China Partners on the Cooperative Development of the ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has Engaged ...
PARROT: 2020 THIRD-QUARTER BUSINESS
CloudMD Closes Acquisition of iMD Health Global Corp., a Revolutionary Patient Engagement Software ...
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.11.20
Questor Announces Third Quarter Results