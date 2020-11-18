Questor Technology Inc. Announces Grant of Restricted Stock Units

This document is not intended for dissemination or distribution in the United States.

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questor Technology Inc. ("Questor", the "Corporation"), (TSX Venture Exchange: QST), announces that the Board of Directors of the Corporation has approved the granting of Restricted Stock Units (RSU’s) pursuant to the Company’s PSU and RSU Incentive Plan and compensation policy, dated May 14, 2019 to certain of its officers and employees to acquire up to an aggregate of 515,570 common shares ("common shares") of the Corporation.



Upon the granting of the RSU’s described above, Questor will have 1,347,945 security based compensation awards outstanding, comprised of 832,375 options and 515,570 RSU’s awards granted. The aggregate amount represents 4.9% of the 27,372,620 common shares currently outstanding. Questor's stock option plan currently limits the issuance of options to no more than 10% of the outstanding common shares.