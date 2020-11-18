Questor Technology Inc. Announces Grant of Restricted Stock Units
CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questor Technology Inc. ("Questor", the "Corporation"), (TSX Venture Exchange: QST), announces that the Board of Directors of the Corporation has
approved the granting of Restricted Stock Units (RSU’s) pursuant to the Company’s PSU and RSU Incentive Plan and compensation policy, dated May 14, 2019 to certain of its officers and employees to
acquire up to an aggregate of 515,570 common shares ("common shares") of the Corporation.
Upon the granting of the RSU’s described above, Questor will have 1,347,945 security based compensation awards outstanding, comprised of 832,375 options and 515,570 RSU’s awards granted. The aggregate amount represents 4.9% of the 27,372,620 common shares currently outstanding. Questor's stock option plan currently limits the issuance of options to no more than 10% of the outstanding common shares.
ABOUT QUESTOR TECHNOLOGY INC.
Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, with operations across North America, the Company provides specialized waste gas incineration products and services that destroy harmful pollutants in any waste gas stream at 99.99 percent efficiency enabling our clients to meet emission regulations, address community concerns and improve safety at industrial sites.
There are several methods for handling waste gases at oil and gas industrial facilities, the most common being combustion. Flaring and incineration are two methods of combustion accepted by many provincial and state regulators. Historically, the most common type of combustion has been flaring which is the igniting of natural gas at the end of a long metal tube or flare stack. This action causes the characteristic flame associated with flaring.
Incineration is the mixing and combusting of waste gas streams, air, and fuel in an enclosed chamber which are mixed at a controlled rate and ignited so that no flame is visible when operating properly. A correctly designed and operated incinerator can yield higher combustion efficiencies through proper mixing, gas composition, retention time, and combustion temperature. Combustion efficiency, generally expressed as a percentage, is represented by the amount of methane converted to CO2, or H2S converted to SO2. The more converted, the better the efficiency.
