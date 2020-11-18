NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, JAPAN AND AUSTRALIA.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: KION GROUP AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase KION GROUP AG decides to increase its share capital by way of a rights issue against cash contributions 18-Nov-2020 / 21:36 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

KION GROUP AG decides to increase its share capital by way of a rights issue against cash contributions

Frankfurt am Main, 18 November 2020 - On 18 November 2020, the Executive Board of KION GROUP AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: KGX; the "Company") resolved, with approval of the Company's Supervisory Board, to increase the Company's share capital by way of a rights issue against cash contributions, using a large part of its authorized capitals. It is intended to increase the Company's share capital of currently EUR 118,090,000 by issuing a total of up to 13,108,647 new no-par value bearer shares of the Company against cash contributions.

The subscription price for the new shares is expected to be determined during the subscription period, expected on 30 November 2020. The new shares are expected to be offered to the Company's existing shareholders by way of indirect subscription rights during the subscription period from 20 November 2020 to 3 December 2020. The subscription ratio will be 1:9. This means that for every nine existing shares of the Company, one new share may be acquired at the subscription price. New shares that remain unsubscribed during the subscription period shall be offered to selected qualified investors as part of an international private placement in accordance with the applicable securities legislation.