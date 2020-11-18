DGAP-News Capital increase: KION Group aims to accelerate growth after the COVID-19 pandemic
Capital increase: KION Group aims to accelerate growth after the COVID-19 pandemic
- The KION Group resolved to increase its share capital by way of a rights issue against cash contributions
- Issue proceeds intended to strengthen the KION Group's financial position and provide comprehensive support for growth under the KION 2027 strategy
- 13,108,647 new shares equivalent to approximately 11% of the current share capital to be offered to the shareholders of KION GROUP AG as part of a rights issue at a ratio of one new share for every nine existing shares
- Strategic shareholder Weichai Power (Luxembourg) Holding S.à r.l. has undertaken to fully exercise its subscription rights in line with its equity investment and to acquire 5,934,520 new shares
- Subscription offer period to run from November 20 through December 3, 2020
- Any new shares not subscribed for are to be offered to institutional investors in an accelerated placement process
Frankfurt am Main, November 18, 2020 - The KION Group is taking another step with a view to strengthen its financial position and flexibility and preparing the Group for accelerated growth under its KION 2027 strategy after the COVID-19 pandemic. With the consent of the Supervisory Board, the Executive Board of KION GROUP AG today therefore decided to increase the company's share capital by way of a rights issue against cash contributions, using a large part of its authorized capital.
