 

DGAP-News Capital increase: KION Group aims to accelerate growth after the COVID-19 pandemic

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.11.2020, 21:38  |  94   |   |   

DGAP-News: KION GROUP AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Capital increase: KION Group aims to accelerate growth after the COVID-19 pandemic (news with additional features)

18.11.2020 / 21:38
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION, OR FORWARDING - EITHER INDIRECTLY OR DIRECTLY - IN OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER COUNTRIES IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION MAY BE UNLAWFUL

Capital increase: KION Group aims to accelerate growth after the COVID-19 pandemic

- The KION Group resolved to increase its share capital by way of a rights issue against cash contributions

- Issue proceeds intended to strengthen the KION Group's financial position and provide comprehensive support for growth under the KION 2027 strategy

- 13,108,647 new shares equivalent to approximately 11% of the current share capital to be offered to the shareholders of KION GROUP AG as part of a rights issue at a ratio of one new share for every nine existing shares

- Strategic shareholder Weichai Power (Luxembourg) Holding S.à r.l. has undertaken to fully exercise its subscription rights in line with its equity investment and to acquire 5,934,520 new shares

- Subscription offer period to run from November 20 through December 3, 2020

- Any new shares not subscribed for are to be offered to institutional investors in an accelerated placement process

Frankfurt am Main, November 18, 2020 - The KION Group is taking another step with a view to strengthen its financial position and flexibility and preparing the Group for accelerated growth under its KION 2027 strategy after the COVID-19 pandemic. With the consent of the Supervisory Board, the Executive Board of KION GROUP AG today therefore decided to increase the company's share capital by way of a rights issue against cash contributions, using a large part of its authorized capital.

Seite 1 von 8
Kion Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Capital increase: KION Group aims to accelerate growth after the COVID-19 pandemic DGAP-News: KION GROUP AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase Capital increase: KION Group aims to accelerate growth after the COVID-19 pandemic (news with additional features) 18.11.2020 / 21:38 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: CENTROTEC SE; Bieter: Guido A. Krass
DGAP-Adhoc: Global Fashion Group S.A.: SUCCESSFULLY PLACES 16.5 MILLION NEW SHARES FROM CASH CAPITAL INCREASE ...
va-Q-tec beschließt Begebung einer Anleihe mit einem Gesamtvolumen von 20 bis 25 Mio. CHF
EQS-News: Relief hat Auftragspartner für die klinische Entwicklung und Unternehmen für die ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp.'s Tochtergesellschaft PowerTap Hydrogen ...
DGAP-News: CytoTools-Tochter schließt Aufbau der deutschen Produktion ab und startet erstmals eigene ...
DGAP-News: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Centrotec SE: Vorstand strebt Delisting an, Abschluss einer Delisting-Vereinbarung
DGAP-Adhoc: Centrotec SE: Management Board seeks delisting; delisting agreement concluded
Titel
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
MLP SE: 9M: Gesamterlöse steigen auf 525,4 Mio. Euro - EBIT 41 Prozent über Vorjahr
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: CENTROTEC SE; Bieter: Guido A. Krass
DGAP-News: Abivax bei den European Mediscience Awards 2020 mit dem 'Best Technology Award' ausgezeichnet
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vierten Quartal und vorläufige Zahlen zum ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities berichtet Zahlen für die ersten neun Monate 2020
DGAP-News: Wirksamkeit von DPOCL bei COVID-19 durch Institut für Medizinische Virologie des ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21:38 Uhr
DGAP-News: Kapitalerhöhung: KION Group will Wachstum nach COVID-19-Pandemie forcieren (deutsch)
21:38 Uhr
DGAP-News: Kapitalerhöhung: KION Group will Wachstum nach COVID-19-Pandemie forcieren
21:37 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: KION GROUP AG beschließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen (deutsch)
21:36 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: KION GROUP AG beschließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen
21:36 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: KION GROUP AG decides to increase its share capital by way of a rights issue against cash contributions
12.11.20
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt Kion auf 'Sell'
03.11.20
JPMORGAN belässt Kion auf 'Neutral'
03.11.20
BAADER BANK belässt Kion auf 'Add'
03.11.20
JPMORGAN belässt Kion auf 'Neutral'
30.10.20
KEPLER CHEUVREUX belässt Kion auf 'Buy'

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
97
Kion, schon zeit einzusteigen?!