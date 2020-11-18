 

INVESTIGATION REMINDER The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Lizhi Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Lizhi Inc. (“Lizhi” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: LIZI) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Lizhi conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”) on or around January 17, 2020. The Company issued 4.1 American depositary shares (“ADSs”) at $11.00 per ADS. Since the IPO, Lizhi’s ADS price has dropped sharply, closing at $2.77 per ADS on September 22, 2020, a drop of almost 75% since its IPO.

