 

JCPenney Ramps Up Black Friday Deals This Week with Early Offers and Gift Inspiration on the Hottest Merchandise

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.11.2020, 21:54  |  82   |   |   

JCPenney continues to offer amazing savings on incredible deals all season while rolling out New and Wow! brands and products to customers. Shoppers will find even more ways to save beginning Nov. 20 through Black Friday weekend, Nov. 25-28, with deals on a wide variety of offerings. From curated gift displays to gift-giving inspiration streamed live, JCPenney is committed to creating fun and newness with compelling merchandise and a safe and engaging shopping experience to keep customers inspired all season.

“With fresh gift ideas at every turn and deals earlier than ever, JCPenney is here to inspire customers this holiday however they choose to shop,” said Jill Soltau, chief executive officer at JCPenney. “Shoppers will notice a sense of newness and excitement in the air at Penney’s this year, and we are thrilled to do our part to make the holidays convenient, safe, and every bit as special as years past. Our expanded product offerings and partnerships with new national brands, along with the recent launch of our new Styleisure apparel brand, Stylus, are sure to make the season even more memorable as customers enjoy the comforts of home and the traditions that matter most.”

Black Friday
 While customers are already enjoying Black Friday deals throughout November, shoppers will start seeing incredible new discounts on thousands of Black Friday items beginning Friday, Nov. 20. With convenience top of mind, customers can expect to find some of the best deals of the year now on a variety of gifts for everyone on their list on our flagship store, jcp.com, and in stores.

Black Friday savings in every department guarantee an abundance of gift ideas, from beloved apparel brands for the whole family like Arizona Jean Co., St. John’s Bay, Xersion, and the all-new Stylus, to toys for kids big and small from Disney Collection, Pixar, and Discovery Toys. Shoppers looking for sparkly savings can turn to Fine Jewelry for precious stones and giftable jewelry sets, while the JCPenney Home store offers exceptional value on gifts for the chef, homemaker, or techie from brands like Cuisinart, Cooks JCPenney Home, and Sharper Image. Stuff their stocking with beauty buys from JCPenney Salon and Sephora inside JCPenney, including Paul Mitchell and Redken. Some of this year’s Black Friday deals include exciting offers such as:

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

JCPenney Ramps Up Black Friday Deals This Week with Early Offers and Gift Inspiration on the Hottest Merchandise JCPenney continues to offer amazing savings on incredible deals all season while rolling out New and Wow! brands and products to customers. Shoppers will find even more ways to save beginning Nov. 20 through Black Friday weekend, Nov. 25-28, with …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Bloom Energy and SK E&C Win Competitive Bid for Korea’s Changwon RE100 Project to Supply 100% ...
Europcar Mobility Group Deploys Its "One Sustainable Fleet" Programme to Reach More Than 1/3 of ...
Lenovo Delivers Breakthrough HPC and AI Solutions to Help Customers Build a Smarter Way Forward
Hecla Participates in Dolly Varden Silver Corporation Financing
JOYY INC (NASDAQ: YY) DROPS SIGNIFICANTLY ON MUDDY WATERS REPORT: Labaton Sucahrow Announces New Investigation of ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Appointed as Co-Lead Counsel in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) and Carnival plc (NYSE: CUK) for Violations of Securities Laws
AWS Announces General Availability of AWS Network Firewall
Titel
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
BABA CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity