JCPenney Ramps Up Black Friday Deals This Week with Early Offers and Gift Inspiration on the Hottest Merchandise

JCPenney continues to offer amazing savings on incredible deals all season while rolling out New and Wow! brands and products to customers. Shoppers will find even more ways to save beginning Nov. 20 through Black Friday weekend, Nov. 25-28, with deals on a wide variety of offerings. From curated gift displays to gift-giving inspiration streamed live, JCPenney is committed to creating fun and newness with compelling merchandise and a safe and engaging shopping experience to keep customers inspired all season.

“With fresh gift ideas at every turn and deals earlier than ever, JCPenney is here to inspire customers this holiday however they choose to shop,” said Jill Soltau, chief executive officer at JCPenney. “Shoppers will notice a sense of newness and excitement in the air at Penney’s this year, and we are thrilled to do our part to make the holidays convenient, safe, and every bit as special as years past. Our expanded product offerings and partnerships with new national brands, along with the recent launch of our new Styleisure apparel brand, Stylus, are sure to make the season even more memorable as customers enjoy the comforts of home and the traditions that matter most.”