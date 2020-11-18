 

International Trade Commission Reverses ALJ Finding That 3Shape Indirectly Infringes Align Patents

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.11.2020, 22:00  |  41   |   |   

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) today announced that the International Trade Commission (ITC) issued its notice of final determination in an investigation initiated by Align against 3Shape A/S, 3Shape TRIOS A/S, and 3Shape, Inc., modifying and reversing parts of the initial determination of the Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) which found 3Shape infringed two of Align’s patents and found a violation of Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930. The ALJ recommended an exclusion order and cease and desist order be entered against 3Shape’s unlawful importation.

The Commission found that there was no violation of Section 337.  The Commission found that 3Shape had infringed certain Align patent claims, but found those claims invalid.  The Commission further did not disturb the ALJ’s findings that two other Align patents were valid, but reversed the ALJ’s finding that 3Shape had indirectly infringed those patents.

"We respectfully disagree with the Commission’s reversal of the Administrative Law Judge’s determination and are evaluating our next steps in this matter, including possible reconsideration by the full Commission and/or an appeal to the Federal Circuit.  We remain steadfast in our commitment to protecting our patented inventions and are proud of our history of innovation, our over two billion dollars in investments in technology and the benefit that our innovations bring to patients and doctors," said Julie Coletti, Align Technology senior vice president, chief legal and regulatory officer. “The ITC is a venue where domestic industry seeks exclusion orders prohibiting importation of infringing goods. We have also asserted more than 25 patents across 6 U.S. District Court cases, where we are seeking damages and injunctive relief for 3Shape’s infringement.”

Contact:
Dina Basin
Phone Number: 650-862-1657
Email: dbasin@aligntech.com 


Align Technology Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

International Trade Commission Reverses ALJ Finding That 3Shape Indirectly Infringes Align Patents SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) today announced that the International Trade Commission (ITC) issued its notice of final determination in an investigation initiated by Align against 3Shape …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 40,000,000 Ordinary Shares
Generex Inks $50 Million Licensing Deal with China Partners on the Cooperative Development of the ...
NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021
Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has Engaged ...
PARROT: 2020 THIRD-QUARTER BUSINESS
CloudMD Closes Acquisition of iMD Health Global Corp., a Revolutionary Patient Engagement Software ...
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:45 Uhr
Align Technology to Host Virtual Investor Day on November 23, 2020
02.11.20
Align Technology to Award Research Programs Advancing Orthodontic and Dental Patient Care
22.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Hoffnung auf Konjunkturpaket stützt den Dow
22.10.20
Aktien New York: Gewinne - Hoffnung auf Einigung im Streit um Konjunkturpaket
21.10.20
Align Technology Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
21.10.20
Align Technology Announces Invisalign G8 With New Smartforce Aligner Activation Features

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
49
Align Technology -- A Reason to Smile