International Trade Commission Reverses ALJ Finding That 3Shape Indirectly Infringes Align Patents

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) today announced that the International Trade Commission (ITC) issued its notice of final determination in an investigation initiated by Align against 3Shape A/S, 3Shape TRIOS A/S, and 3Shape, Inc., modifying and reversing parts of the initial determination of the Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) which found 3Shape infringed two of Align’s patents and found a violation of Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930. The ALJ recommended an exclusion order and cease and desist order be entered against 3Shape’s unlawful importation.



The Commission found that there was no violation of Section 337. The Commission found that 3Shape had infringed certain Align patent claims, but found those claims invalid. The Commission further did not disturb the ALJ’s findings that two other Align patents were valid, but reversed the ALJ’s finding that 3Shape had indirectly infringed those patents.