 

Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) today announced its participation in the following investor conferences.

On Tuesday, December 1, Oliver Jenkyn, Group President & Regional President for North America, will present at the virtual Wells Fargo Securities TMT Summit. The discussion will begin at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 30 minutes.

On Wednesday, December 2, Vasant Prabhu, Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the virtual Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference. The discussion will begin at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 40 minutes.

Listen-only audio webcasts and replays will be accessible for 30 days on the Investor Relations website at http://investor.visa.com.

About Visa Inc.

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world’s leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network – enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company’s relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of digital commerce on any device for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visit About Visa, visa.com/blog and @VisaNews.

Diskussion: VISA kommt in den DowJones
