NanoString to Host Virtual Investor and Analyst Day on December 1st, 2020

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced that it will host an Investor and Analyst Day on Tuesday, December 1 st . The event is scheduled to take place from 11:30am – 1:30pm Eastern time and will be conducted in a virtual format.

An updated view of the total addressable market for spatial biology

An overview of the adoption of the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler

A review of the company’s technology roadmap for spatial biology

The presentations will be followed by a Q&A session with management.

The presentations and accompanying slides will be webcast live on the company's website at https://investors.nanostring.com/events-webcasts. The webcast will be available on the company site for 90 days.

About NanoString Technologies, Inc.

NanoString Technologies is a leading provider of life science tools for translational research. The company’s nCounter Analysis System is used in life sciences research and has been cited in more than 3,800 peer-reviewed publications. The nCounter Analysis System offers a cost-effective way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision, facilitating a wide variety of basic research and translational medicine applications, including biomarker discovery and validation. The company’s GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler enables highly-multiplexed spatial profiling of RNA and protein targets in a variety of sample types, including FFPE tissue sections.

