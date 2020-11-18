 

Arcus Biosciences to Participate in the Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Virtual Conference

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company working to create best-in-class cancer therapies, today announced that management will present at the Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Virtual Conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the “Investors” section of the Arcus website at www.arcusbio.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for at least two weeks following the live event.

About Arcus Biosciences
 Arcus Biosciences is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company leveraging its deep cross-disciplinary expertise to create highly differentiated therapies and to develop a broad portfolio of novel combinations addressing significant unmet needs. Arcus currently has four molecules in clinical development: Etrumadenant (AB928), the first and only dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist in the clinic, is being evaluated in multiple Phase 1b/2 studies across different indications, including prostate, colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic and triple-negative breast cancers. AB680, the first small-molecule CD73 inhibitor in the clinic, is in Phase 1 development for first-line treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer in combination with zimberelimab and gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel. Domvanalimab (AB154), an anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody and new potential immuno-oncology backbone therapy, is in a three-arm randomized Phase 2 study for first-line treatment of PD-L1-high metastatic non-small cell lung cancer evaluating zimberelimab monotherapy, domvanalimab with zimberelimab and domvanalimab plus AB928 with zimberelimab. Zimberelimab (AB122), Arcus’s anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody, is also being evaluated in a Phase 1b study as monotherapy for cancers with no approved anti-PD-1 treatment options, and in various combinations across the portfolio. For more information about Arcus Biosciences, please visit www.arcusbio.com.

Source: Arcus Biosciences

Zeit
10.11.20
Arcus Biosciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants
05.11.20
Arcus Biosciences Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Corporate Updates
29.10.20
Arcus to Collaborate With AstraZeneca on Registrational Trial for Domvanalimab, Arcus’s Novel Anti-TIGIT Antibody, Plus Imfinzi in Stage III NSCLC