Arcus Biosciences to Participate in the Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Virtual Conference

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company working to create best-in-class cancer therapies, today announced that management will present at the Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Virtual Conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the “Investors” section of the Arcus website at www.arcusbio.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for at least two weeks following the live event.