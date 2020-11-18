MP Materials Announces Timing of Release of Financial Results and Earnings Conference Call

MP Materials expects to file a Form 8-K with the SEC after market close on Monday, November 23, 2020, containing its year-to-date financial results. In conjunction with the 8-K filing, the company will also issue a press release summarizing its third quarter 2020 results.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) (“MP Materials”), the largest rare earth materials producer in the Western Hemisphere, today announced that it will release financial results for the period ended September 30, 2020, and host its first earnings conference call.

MP Materials will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time, with an accompanying slide presentation, to discuss the financial results. Interested parties can access the 8-K, press release and slide presentation on the investor relations portion of the company website at investors.mpmaterials.com.

Conference Call Details:

Event: MP Materials September 30, 2020, Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Time: 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time

Live call: (833) 350-1335

International: (236) 389-2432

Audio Replay: (800) 585-8367

Passcode: 5090136

Webcast: investors.mpmaterials.com

The audio replay will be archived through December 8, 2020.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) is the largest producer of rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. With over 270 employees, the Company owns and operates Mountain Pass, an iconic American industrial asset, which is the only rare earth mining and processing site of scale in the Western Hemisphere and currently produces approximately 15% of global rare earth content. Separated rare earth elements are critical inputs for the magnets that enable the mobility of electric vehicles, drones, defense systems, wind turbines, robotics and many other high-growth, advanced technologies. MP Materials’ integrated operations at Mountain Pass uniquely combine low production costs with best-in-class environmental standards, thereby restoring American leadership to a critical industry with a strong commitment to sustainability. More information is available at https://mpmaterials.com/.

