Allstate Returns Cash to Shareholders through Dividends
The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) announced today that its board of directors has approved common and preferred quarterly dividends.
“Allstate’s continued financial strength and strong income generation support our ongoing commitment of returning cash to our shareholders,” said Mario Rizzo, Allstate’s Chief Financial Officer.
Common Stock Dividends
Allstate declared a quarterly dividend of 54 cents on each outstanding share of the corporation's common stock, payable in cash on Jan. 4, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 30, 2020.
Preferred Stock Dividends
Allstate also declared approximately $26.3 million in aggregate dividends on three series of preferred stock for the dividend period from Oct. 15, 2020, through Jan. 14, 2021. All the preferred dividends are payable in cash on Jan. 15, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 31, 2020, as follows:
|
Series
|
Annual
|
Quarterly Amount
|
Series G
|
5.625%
|
$0.3515625
|
Series H
|
5.100%
|
$0.3187500
|
Series I
|
4.750%
|
$0.2968750
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201118006081/en/
