AM Best Affirms A+ (Superior) Rating for RLI Corp., RLI Insurance Co., Mt. Hawley Insurance Co. and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Co.

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) -- RLI Corp. announced today that its A+ (Superior) financial strength rating (FSR) has been affirmed by AM Best Company for the following insurance subsidiaries: RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company (CBIC).

AM Best also affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (ICR) for each RLI company. The RLI Corp. ICR of “a” was affirmed and the ICRs of “aa” have been affirmed for the following subsidiaries: RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and CBIC.