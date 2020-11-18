 

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Declares Quarterly Coupon on Alerian MLP Index ETN

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.11.2020, 22:05  |  32   |   |   

JPMorgan Chase & Co. announced today the quarterly coupon amount for the Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSE Arca: AMJ). The table below summarizes the coupon amount for the Alerian MLP Index ETN (the “Notes”).

NYSE
Arca
Ticker

Registered
Issue Name

Declaration
Date

Ex-Date

Record
Date

Payment
Date

Coupon
Amount1
 per Note

Current
Yield2

AMJ

Alerian MLP Index ETN

November 18, 2020

November 27, 2020

November 30, 2020

December 8, 2020

$0.3354

9.9%

The Notes are subject to a maximum issuance limitation of 129,000,000 Notes, which may cause the Notes to trade at a premium relative to the indicative note value. Investors that pay a premium for the Notes could incur significant losses if that investor sells its notes at a time when some or all of the premium is no longer present.

1) As defined in the Market-Making Supplement, dated April 8, 2020, for the Notes.

You may access this market making supplement as follows:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/19617/000095010320007243/dp125 ...

2) “Current Yield” equals the current Coupon Amount annualized and divided by the closing price of the Notes on November 17, 2020, and rounded to one decimal place for ease of analysis. The Current Yield is not indicative of future coupon payments, if any, on the Notes.

The Notes are senior, unsecured obligations of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.2 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

Investment suitability must be determined individually for each investor, and the Notes may not be suitable for all investors. This information is not intended to provide and should not be relied upon as providing accounting, legal, regulatory or tax advice.

Investors should consult with their own advisors as to these matters.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, for the offering to which this communication relates.

Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement and the other documents relating to this offering that JPMorgan Chase & Co. has filed with the SEC for more complete information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. and this offering.

You may get these documents without cost by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, JPMorganChase & Co., any agent or any dealer participating in this offering will arrange to send you the prospectus, the prospectus supplement, the product supplement and the pricing supplement if you so request by calling toll-free 800-576-3529.

JPMorgan Chase Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Declares Quarterly Coupon on Alerian MLP Index ETN JPMorgan Chase & Co. announced today the quarterly coupon amount for the Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSE Arca: AMJ). The table below summarizes the coupon amount for the Alerian MLP Index ETN (the “Notes”). NYSE Arca Ticker Registered Issue Name …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Bloom Energy and SK E&C Win Competitive Bid for Korea’s Changwon RE100 Project to Supply 100% ...
Europcar Mobility Group Deploys Its "One Sustainable Fleet" Programme to Reach More Than 1/3 of ...
Lenovo Delivers Breakthrough HPC and AI Solutions to Help Customers Build a Smarter Way Forward
Hecla Participates in Dolly Varden Silver Corporation Financing
JOYY INC (NASDAQ: YY) DROPS SIGNIFICANTLY ON MUDDY WATERS REPORT: Labaton Sucahrow Announces New Investigation of ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Appointed as Co-Lead Counsel in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) and Carnival plc (NYSE: CUK) for Violations of Securities Laws
AWS Announces General Availability of AWS Network Firewall
Titel
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
BABA CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.11.20
JPMorgan Chase Commits £2 Million to Boost Black and Ethnic Minority-Led Nonprofits in London
16.11.20
My Chase Plan Provides Cardmembers Payment Flexibility This Holiday Season
14.11.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 46/20
13.11.20
JPMorgan Chase Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
10.11.20
ROUNDUP 2: Teamviewer legt weiter zu und hebt Wachstumsprognose leicht
10.11.20
LYNX: JPMorgan Chase: US-Bankaktien steigen stark
06.11.20
Kreise: Goldman Sachs verlegt wegen Brexit große Geschäftsteile nach Frankfurt
05.11.20
Aktien Europa: Börsen knüpfen an den starken Vortag an
02.11.20
JPMorgan Chase Files Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020
02.11.20
JPM Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies JPMorgan Chase & Co. Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.10.20
29
JP Morgan versucht auszubrechen!