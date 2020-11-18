Cubic Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results and Provides Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook

Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) (“Cubic” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2020.

Record sales of $475.4 million, up 1% year-over-year

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Cubic of $57.0 million, or $1.82 per share, compared to $41.6 million, or $1.33 per share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019

Adjusted earnings per share of $2.82, up 52% year-over-year

Record fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $104.2 million, up 36% year-over-year

Net cash from operating activities of $95.1 million; Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $87.5 million

Combined Cubic’s two defense business segments to drive customer value, operational effectiveness and cost savings

Full Year Fiscal 2020 Highlights

Sales of $1.476 billion, down 1% year-over-year

Net loss from continuing operations attributable to Cubic of $3.7 million, or $0.12 per share, compared to net income from continuing operations attributable to Cubic of $51.1 million, or $1.67 per share, in fiscal 2019; prior year included $32.5 million gain on sale of fixed assets

Adjusted earnings per share of $3.32, up 6% year-over-year

Record full year Adjusted EBITDA of $158.3 million, up 8% year-over-year; Adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.7% increased 90 basis points year-over-year

Net cash used in operating activities of $8.3 million; Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $60.5 million

Year-end backlog of $3.7 billion, up 8% year-over-year; book-to-bill ratio of 1.1 across all segments

Announced guidance for Cubic’s fiscal year ending September 30, 2021: Sales of $1,550 to $1,600 million; Adjusted EBITDA of $170 to $190 million; Adjusted EPS of $3.00 to $3.60

“We ended the fiscal year on a strong note, delivering record fourth quarter Sales and Adjusted EBITDA and strong Adjusted Free Cash Flow,” said Bradley H. Feldmann, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Cubic Corporation. “We are grateful to our customers for their trust and to our employees for their unwavering commitment to delivering innovative, mission critical solutions, while safeguarding the well-being of their fellow CUBES. We are excited about the future as we embark on our recently announced NextCUBIC strategy, which we expect will drive strong organic sales growth and increase Adjusted EBITDA margins and return on invested capital to the mid-teens by fiscal 2025.”

Financial Results Summary

Three Months Ended Year Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in millions, except per share data) Sales $ 475.4 $ 471.2 $ 1,476.2 $ 1,496.5 Operating income 73.3 58.6 61.6 86.2 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 104.2 76.6 158.3 146.6 Adjusted net income(1) 88.3 58.3 103.8 95.6 Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Cubic before income taxes $ 59.5 $ 53.0 $ (10.0 ) $ 62.2 Income tax provision (benefit) from continuing operations attributable to Cubic 2.6 11.3 (6.4 ) 11.0 Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Cubic $ 57.0 $ 41.6 $ (3.7 ) $ 51.1 Income (loss) per share from continuing operations attributable to Cubic $ 1.82 $ 1.33 $ (0.12 ) $ 1.67 Adjusted earnings per share(1) 2.82 1.86 3.32 3.13

_____________________________ (1) A non-GAAP financial measure. See the section below titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Consolidated Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

(all metrics compared to Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2019 unless otherwise noted)

Sales increased 1% as reported and decreased 4% on an organic basis to $475.4 million, compared to $471.2 million in the prior year period, reflecting strong growth in Mission Solutions and impacts related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic due to delayed orders and lower transit ridership.

Operating income was $73.3 million, compared to $58.6 million in the prior year period, reflecting an increase in operating income in Mission Solutions and Company-wide cost reduction initiatives. Operating margin of 15.4% increased 300 basis points.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 36% to $104.2 million, compared to $76.6 million in the prior year period, driven by Mission Solutions. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 21.9% increased 560 basis points.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Cubic was $57.0 million, or $1.82 per share, compared to $41.6 million in the prior year period, or $1.33 per share, primarily reflecting higher operating income and a lower tax expense, which decreased by $8.8 million. Adjusted net income was $88.3 million, or $2.82 per share, compared to Adjusted net income of $58.3 million, or $1.86 per share, in the prior year period, primarily reflecting higher Adjusted EBITDA and lower tax expense.

Net cash provided by continuing operations increased to $95.1 million, including the impact of consolidating the Boston variable interest entity (“VIE”), compared to $50.8 million in the prior year period. Adjusted Free Cash Flow increased to $87.5 million, compared to $52.1 million in the prior year period.

Consolidated Fiscal Year 2020 Results

(all metrics compared to Fiscal Year 2019 unless otherwise noted)

Sales decreased 1% as reported and 3% on an organic basis to $1.476 billion, compared to $1.496 billion in fiscal 2019. The Company estimates that the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted Sales by up to $73 million during fiscal 2020 as a result of delayed orders and lower transit ridership.

Operating income was $61.6 million, compared to $86.2 million in fiscal 2019. Excluding the impact of a $32.5 million gain on sale of real estate in 2019, the change in operating income primarily reflects growth in Transportation Systems and Company-wide cost reduction initiatives, offset by an operating loss in Mission Solutions. Cubic’s consolidated VIE recognized higher operating income due to the Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority (“MBTA”) contract amendment. Operating margin of 4.2% decreased 160 basis points.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 8% to $158.3 million, compared to $146.6 million in fiscal 2019, driven by growth in Transportation Systems. The Company estimates that the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted Adjusted EBITDA by up to $28 million during fiscal 2020, which was partially offset by Company-wide cost reduction initiatives. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.7% increased 90 basis points.

Net loss from continuing operations attributable to Cubic was $3.7 million, or $0.12 per share, compared to net income from continuing operations attributable to Cubic of $51.1 million in fiscal 2019, or $1.67 per share, primarily reflecting lower operating income, a $16.1 million loss on extinguishment of debt and higher interest expense, which was partially offset by an income tax benefit of $6.4 million, compared to an income tax expense of $11.0 million in fiscal 2019.

Adjusted net income was $103.8 million, or $3.32 per share, compared to Adjusted net income of $95.6 million in fiscal 2019, or $3.13 per share, reflecting higher Adjusted EBITDA and lower taxes, partially offset by higher depreciation and interest expense.

Net cash used in continuing operations was $8.3 million, including the impact of consolidating the VIE, compared to $31.9 million in fiscal 2019. Adjusted Free Cash Flow increased to $60.5 million, compared to $14.1 million in fiscal 2019.

Reportable Segment Results

Three Months Ended Year Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Sales: (in millions) (in millions) Cubic Transportation Systems $ 239.1 $ 254.6 $ 840.9 $ 849.8 Cubic Mission Solutions 169.9 125.5 337.1 328.8 Cubic Global Defense Systems 66.4 91.1 298.2 317.9 Total sales $ 475.4 $ 471.2 $ 1,476.2 $ 1,496.5 Operating income (loss): Cubic Transportation Systems $ 43.2 $ 40.2 $ 121.0 $ 77.2 Cubic Mission Solutions 40.9 19.9 (26.7 ) 7.8 Cubic Global Defense Systems 4.8 13.0 22.9 23.0 Unallocated corporate expenses (15.6 ) (14.5 ) (55.6 ) (21.8 ) Total operating income $ 73.3 $ 58.6 $ 61.6 $ 86.2 Adjusted EBITDA: Cubic Transportation Systems $ 45.7 $ 46.2 $ 134.0 $ 110.5 Cubic Mission Solutions 59.0 24.5 28.2 34.4 Cubic Global Defense Systems 9.0 13.2 32.9 32.8 Unallocated corporate expenses (9.5 ) (7.3 ) (36.8 ) (31.1 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 104.2 $ 76.6 $ 158.3 $ 146.6

_____________________________ (1) A non-GAAP financial measure. See the section below titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Cubic Transportation Systems (“CTS”)

Fourth quarter CTS sales decreased 6% as reported and 8% on an organic basis to $239.1 million, compared to $254.6 million in the prior year period. Full year sales decreased 1% both as reported and on an organic basis to $840.9 million compared to $849.8 million in fiscal 2019. Both fourth quarter and full year sales during fiscal 2020 were negatively impacted by COVID-19 due to delays of new awards and lower transit ridership.

Fourth quarter CTS Adjusted EBITDA decreased 1% to $45.7 million, compared to $46.2 million in the prior year period as the impact of lower sales was mostly offset by cost savings. Full year Adjusted EBITDA increased 21% to $134.0 million compared to $110.5 million in fiscal 2019. The increase in full year Adjusted EBITDA reflects the MBTA contract amendment, as well as strong execution on Services and cost savings, which offset certain unfavorable impacts related to COVID-19.

Cubic Mission Solutions (“CMS”)

Fourth quarter CMS sales increased 35% as reported and 21% on an organic basis to $169.9 million, compared to $125.5 million in the prior year period. Full year sales increased 3% as reported and decreased 6% on an organic basis to $337.1 million compared to $328.8 million in fiscal 2019. Both fourth quarter and full year sales reflect the acquisition of PIXIA Corp. (“PIXIA”) and growth from secure networks products, partially offset by lower deliveries of expeditionary satellite communications products, including delays related to COVID-19.

Fourth quarter CMS Adjusted EBITDA increased 141% to $59.0 million, compared to $24.5 million in the prior year period, primarily reflecting higher sales of secure network products and the impact of the acquisition of PIXIA. Full year Adjusted EBITDA decreased 18% to $28.2 million compared to $34.4 million in fiscal 2019, primarily driven by investments in franchise programs and higher research and development expense. The impacts were partially offset by the contribution of PIXIA.

Cubic Global Defense Systems (“CGD”)

Fourth quarter CGD sales decreased 27% as reported and 28% on an organic basis to $66.4 million, compared to $91.1 million in the prior year period. Full year sales decreased 6% both as reported and on an organic basis to $298.2 million compared to $317.9 million in fiscal 2019. Both the fourth quarter and full year reflect lower sales in ground training due to delays in new awards and exercise delays, primarily due to COVID-19.

Fourth quarter CGD Adjusted EBITDA decreased 32% to $9.0 million, compared to $13.2 million in the prior year period, reflecting lower sales. Full year Adjusted EBITDA was essentially flat at $32.9 million compared to $32.8 million in fiscal 2019 with strong cost management offsetting lower sales.

Backlog

Backlog of $3.667 billion increased $266.0 million year-over-year. Foreign currency had a favorable impact of $62.2 million during the period.

September 30, 2020 2019 (in millions) Total backlog Cubic Transportation Systems $ 3,139.9 $ 2,953.3 Cubic Mission Solutions 153.4 103.7 Cubic Global Defense Systems 373.7 344.0 Total $ 3,667.0 $ 3,401.0

Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2020 Key Orders

(awards for unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contracts are not recognized in backlog until the customer places a firm order; amounts shown for the bookings below do not include the value of unexercised options)

CTS

$27 million to provide maintenance services to Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority

$30 million for Cubic NextBus to provide real-time bus and train arrival times

$25 million to provide intelligent traffic management systems for multiple customers

CMS

$38 million to deliver High Capacity Backbone prototype for the U.S. Air Force

$36 million across multiple customer orders for DTECH and other secure networking products

PIXIA award to continue providing commercial software for data management and dissemination to the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

Advanced Battle Management System multiple award, indefinite delivery indefinite quantity (“IDIQ”) with a ceiling of $950 million for the U.S. Air Force

Follow-on, single-award, IDIQ with a ceiling of $172 million to deliver GATR inflatable SATCOM terminals and baseband communications equipment in support of U.S. special operations forces communications requirements

CGD

$19 million to provide Urban Operations Training Solution and support for customer in Oceania

$8.5 million second order in support of the Interim Joint Secure Interoperable Live-Virtual-Constructive and Secure Live Virtual Constructive Advanced Training Environment – Advanced Technology Demonstration for continued technology maturation and demonstration

First two task orders received in support of U.S. Navy Surface Training Immersive Gaming and Simulations (single award, $99 million IDIQ)

Business Realignment

As previously announced in August 2020, the Company combined its CMS and CGD business segments to form Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (“CMPS”) to advance its strategic priorities and enhance operational effectiveness. Commencing in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, Cubic will report its results under two business segments: CTS and CMPS. Pro forma financials for CMPS are included in the Company’s fourth quarter earnings presentation located in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website: https://www.cubic.com/investor-relations.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Cubic’s bank net leverage ratio, as defined in the Company’s credit agreement, was 3.4x at quarter end. The credit agreement allows for net leverage of up to 4.75x through December 2020 and 4.0x beginning in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Cubic remains focused on lowering net leverage to its target of below 3.0x in future periods. Cubic believes it currently has ample liquidity to navigate the evolving economic conditions surrounding COVID-19.

Fiscal 2021 Outlook(1)

Fiscal 2021 Full Year Guidance Sales (in millions) $1,550 to $1,600 Adjusted EBITDA (in millions) $170 to $190 Adjusted EPS $3.00 to $3.60 (1) Constant foreign currency.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”) that are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about Cubic’s expectations regarding future events or its future financial and operating performance and delivering on its strategic growth plan. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “predict,” “potential,” “opportunity” and similar words or phrases or the negatives of these words or phrases. These statements involve risks, estimates, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements, including, among others: the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak or future epidemics or pandemics on Cubic’s business, financial condition and operating results; Cubic’s dependence on U.S. and foreign government contracts; delays in approving U.S. and foreign government budgets and cuts in U.S. and foreign government defense expenditures; the ability of certain government agencies to unilaterally terminate or modify Cubic’s contracts with them; Cubic’s assumptions covering behavior by public transit authorities; Cubic’s ability to successfully integrate recently acquired companies, including Trafficware, GRIDSMART, Nuvotronics, Delerrok and PIXIA, into its business and to properly assess the effects of such integration on its financial condition and operating results; the U.S. government’s increased emphasis on awarding contracts to small businesses, and Cubic’s ability to retain existing contracts or win new contracts under competitive bidding processes; negative audits by the U.S. government; the effects of politics and economic conditions on negotiations and business dealings in the various countries in which Cubic does business or intends to do business; competition and technology changes in the defense and transportation industries; the change in the way transit agencies pay for transit systems; Cubic’s ability to accurately estimate the time and resources necessary to satisfy obligations under its contracts; the effect of adverse regulatory changes on Cubic’s ability to sell products and services; Cubic’s ability to identify, attract and retain qualified employees; unforeseen problems with the implementation and maintenance of Cubic’s information systems, including Cubic’s enterprise resource planning (“ERP”) system; business disruptions due to cyber security threats, physical threats, terrorist acts, acts of nature and public health crises (including COVID-19); Cubic’s involvement in litigation, including litigation related to patents, proprietary rights and employee misconduct; Cubic’s reliance on subcontractors and on a limited number of third parties to manufacture and supply its products; Cubic’s ability to comply with its development contracts and to successfully develop, introduce and sell new products, systems and services in current and future markets; defects in, or a lack of adequate coverage by insurance or indemnity for, Cubic’s products and systems; and changes in U.S. and foreign tax laws, exchange rates or Cubic’s economic assumptions regarding its pension plans. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Cubic’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) available at www.sec.gov, including Cubic’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for its fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Because the risks, estimates, assumptions and uncertainties referred to above could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and, except as required by law, Cubic undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to results reported under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), Cubic provides certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures consist of organic sales growth, Adjusted net income, Adjusted earnings per share (“Adjusted EPS”), Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow. Cubic believes that these non-GAAP measures provide additional insight into its ongoing operations and underlying business trends, facilitate a comparison of its results between current and prior periods, and facilitate the comparison of its operating results with the results of other public companies that provide non-GAAP measures. Cubic uses Adjusted EBITDA internally to evaluate the operating performance of its business, for strategic planning purposes, and as a factor in determining incentive compensation for certain employees. These non-GAAP measures facilitate company-to-company operating comparisons by excluding items that Cubic believes are not part of its core operating performance. Organic sales growth is defined as the year-over-year percentage change in reported sales relative to the prior comparable period, excluding the impact of acquisitions and divestitures over the prior 12 months and the impact of foreign currency translation. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to Cubic before interest expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, other non-operating expense, acquisition-related expenses, strategic and information technology (“IT”) system resource planning expenses, restructuring costs, and gains or losses on the disposal of fixed assets. Adjusted net income is defined as GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to Cubic excluding amortization of purchased intangibles, restructuring costs, loss on extinguishment of debt, acquisition related expenses, strategic and IT system resource planning expenses, gains or losses on the disposal of fixed assets, other non-operating expense (income), tax impacts related to acquisitions, and the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (“U.S. Tax Reform”). Adjusted EPS is defined as Adjusted net income on a per share basis using the weighted average diluted shares outstanding. Strategic and IT system resource planning expenses consists of expenses incurred in the development of Cubic’s ERP system and the redesign of its supply chain which include internal labor costs and external costs of materials and services that do not qualify for capitalization. Acquisition-related expenses include business acquisition expenses including retention bonus expenses, due diligence and consulting costs incurred in connection with the acquisitions, and expenses recognized related to the change in the fair value of contingent consideration for acquisitions.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow is defined as Net cash provided by continuing operations, excluding operating cash flow associated with the VIE in which Cubic has a 10% equity stake, less capital expenditures plus proceeds from the sale of fixed assets and the receipt of withheld proceeds from the sale of trade receivables. The VIE has contracted with Cubic for the design-build and operations and maintenance phases of the next-generation fare collection system for the MBTA and pays Cubic progress payments during the design-build phase of the project. These payments are primarily funded by non-recourse debt issued by the VIE. Additional information regarding the VIE can be found in Cubic’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 and its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Management believes that Adjusted Free Cash Flow is meaningful to investors because management reviews cash flows generated from operations after taking into consideration capital expenditures, which are necessary to maintain and expand Cubic’s business, in addition to the other adjustments noted above. Adjusted Free Cash Flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since other non-discretionary expenditures are not deducted from the measure.

These non-GAAP measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to the Company or as alternatives to net income as a measure of performance. In addition, other companies may define these non-GAAP measures differently and, as a result, Cubic’s non-GAAP measures may not be directly comparable to the non-GAAP measures of other companies. Furthermore, non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider these measures in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of Cubic’s results as reported under GAAP. Investors are advised to carefully review Cubic’s GAAP financial results that are disclosed in its filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 and its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. With respect to the Company’s fiscal year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS guidance, certain items that affect GAAP net income cannot be reasonably predicted as we are unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the comparable forecasted GAAP measures without unreasonable effort. As such, we are unable to provide a reasonable estimate of GAAP net income or GAAP EPS, or a corresponding reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS guidance to GAAP net income or GAAP EPS for the full year. In addition, we believe such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors.

Cubic reconciles organic sales growth to sales growth as reported, which it considers to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Cubic reconciles Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income to GAAP net income, which it considers to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Cubic reconciles Adjusted EPS to GAAP EPS, which it considers to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Cubic reconciles Adjusted Free Cash Flow to Net cash provided by continuing operations, which it considers to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The following tables reconcile these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:

ORGANIC SALES GROWTH RATE RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Year Ended September 30, 2020 Cubic CTS CMS CGD Cubic CTS CMS CGD Sales growth as reported 0.9 % (6.0 %) 35.4 % (27.2 %) (1.4 %) (1.0 %) 2.5 % (6.2 %) Contribution from acquisitions (4.0 %) (0.2 %) (14.5 %) — (2.3 %) (0.7 %) (8.7 %) — Foreign currency translation (1.2 %) (2.0 %) — (0.7 %) 0.3 % 0.4 % — 0.4 % Organic sales growth (4.3 %) (8.3 %) 21.0 % (27.8 %) (3.4 %) (1.3 %) (6.2 %) (5.8 %) Note: Percentages may not sum due to rounding.

GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION (EBITDA) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Year Ended (in millions, except margin data) September 30, September 30, Cubic Transportation Systems 2020 2019 2020 2019 Sales $ 239.1 $ 254.6 $ 840.9 $ 849.8 Operating income $ 43.2 $ 40.2 $ 121.0 $ 77.2 Depreciation and amortization 7.9 6.6 29.5 30.7 Noncontrolling interest in EBITDA of VIE (7.3 ) (3.1 ) (25.1 ) (8.9 ) Acquisition-related expenses, excluding amortization 0.6 1.5 6.6 8.3 Restructuring costs 1.3 1.0 2.0 3.2 Adjusted EBITDA $ 45.7 $ 46.2 $ 134.0 $ 110.5 Adjusted EBITDA margin 19.1 % 18.1 % 15.9 % 13.0 % Three Months Ended Year Ended September 30, September 30, Cubic Mission Solutions 2020 2019 2020 2019 Sales $ 169.9 $ 125.5 $ 337.1 $ 328.8 Operating income (loss) $ 40.9 $ 19.9 $ (26.7 ) $ 7.8 Depreciation and amortization 13.5 6.1 47.8 23.3 Acquisition-related expenses, excluding amortization 2.7 (1.5 ) 4.8 3.3 Restructuring costs 1.9 - 2.3 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 59.0 $ 24.5 $ 28.2 $ 34.4 Adjusted EBITDA margin 34.7 % 19.5 % 8.4 % 10.5 % Three Months Ended Year Ended September 30, September 30, Cubic Global Defense Systems 2020 2019 2020 2019 Sales $ 66.4 $ 91.1 $ 298.2 $ 317.9 Operating income $ 4.8 $ 13.0 $ 22.9 $ 23.0 Depreciation and amortization 2.0 1.4 7.2 6.8 Acquisition-related expenses, excluding amortization 0.5 0.5 - 1.7 (Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets - (2.3 ) (0.2 ) (2.0 ) Restructuring costs 1.7 0.6 3.0 3.3 Adjusted EBITDA $ 9.0 $ 13.2 $ 32.9 $ 32.8 Adjusted EBITDA margin 13.6 % 14.5 % 11.0 % 10.3 % Three Months Ended Year Ended September 30, September 30, Cubic Consolidated 2020 2019 2020 2019 Sales $ 475.4 $ 471.2 $ 1,476.2 $ 1,496.5 Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Cubic $ 57.0 $ 41.6 $ (3.7 ) $ 51.1 Noncontrolling interest in net income (loss) of VIE 6.4 (0.8 ) 6.6 (9.8 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 2.6 11.3 (6.4 ) 11.0 Interest expense, net 5.1 3.5 20.2 13.9 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 16.1 - Other non-operating expense (income), net 2.2 3.0 28.8 20.0 Operating income (loss) $ 73.3 $ 58.6 $ 61.6 $ 86.2 Depreciation and amortization 24.7 15.8 88.5 64.7 Noncontrolling interest in EBITDA of VIE (7.3 ) (3.1 ) (25.1 ) (8.9 ) Acquisition-related expenses, excluding amortization 5.1 0.1 13.0 13.4 Strategic and IT system resource planning expenses 0.6 2.0 3.9 8.3 (Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets - 0.1 (0.2 ) (32.5 ) Restructuring costs 7.8 3.1 16.6 15.4 Adjusted EBITDA $ 104.2 $ 76.6 $ 158.3 $ 146.6 Adjusted EBITDA margin 21.9 % 16.3 % 10.7 % 9.8 % Note: Amounts may not sum due to rounding

GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND GAAP EPS TO ADJUSTED EPS RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Year Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in millions, except per share data) GAAP EPS $ 1.82 $ 1.33 $ (0.12 ) $ 1.67 GAAP Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Cubic $ 57.0 $ 41.6 $ (3.7 ) $ 51.1 Noncontrolling interest in net income (loss) of VIE 6.4 (0.8 ) 6.6 (9.8 ) Amortization of purchased intangibles 16.4 9.4 59.3 42.1 (Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets — 0.1 (0.2 ) (32.5 ) Restructuring costs 7.8 3.1 16.6 15.4 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 16.1 — Acquisition-related expenses, excluding amortization 5.1 0.1 13.0 13.4 Strategic and IT system resource planning expenses 0.6 2.0 3.9 8.3 Other non-operating expense (income), net 2.2 3.0 28.8 20.0 Noncontrolling interest in Adjusted Net Income of VIE (6.7 ) (3.5 ) (24.6 ) (9.7 ) Tax impact related to acquisitions1 0.4 0.9 (12.4 ) (6.6 ) Impact of U.S. Tax Reform — — 0.7 — Tax impact related to non-GAAP adjustments2 (0.9 ) 2.5 (0.3 ) 3.9 Adjusted Net Income $ 88.3 $ 58.3 $ 103.8 $ 95.6 Adjusted EPS $ 2.82 $ 1.86 $ 3.32 $ 3.13 Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 31,299 31,427 31,299 30,606

Note: Amounts may not sum due to rounding 1 Represents the tax accounting impact of significant discrete items recorded at the time of acquisition. 2 The tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments is generally based on the statutory tax rate of the jurisdiction of the event.

OPERATING CASH FLOW TO ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Year Ended (in millions) September 30, September 30, Cubic Consolidated 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash provided by (used in) continuing operating activities $ 95.1 $ 50.8 $ (8.3 ) $ (31.9 ) Capital expenditures (13.4 ) (13.8 ) (49.2 ) (49.1 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment — — — 44.9 Operating cash flow associated with VIE 5.8 15.1 112.5 50.2 Receipt of withheld proceeds from sale of trade receivables — — 5.5 — Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 87.5 $ 52.1 $ 60.5 $ 14.1

CUBIC CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (amounts in thousands, except per share data) Years Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2018 Net sales: Products $ 947,765 $ 1,011,069 $ 704,941 Services 528,470 485,406 497,957 1,476,235 1,496,475 1,202,898 Costs and expenses: Products 678,840 732,137 472,698 Services 340,807 332,923 362,694 Selling, general and administrative expenses 274,701 270,064 258,644 Research and development 44,574 50,132 52,398 Amortization of purchased intangibles 59,309 42,106 27,064 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (170 ) (32,510 ) — Restructuring costs 16,599 15,386 5,018 1,414,660 1,410,238 1,178,516 Operating income 61,575 86,237 24,382 Other income (expenses): Interest and dividend income 7,522 6,519 1,615 Interest expense (27,685 ) (20,453 ) (10,424 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (16,090 ) — — Other income (expense), net (28,767 ) (19,957 ) (687 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes (3,445 ) 52,346 14,886 Income tax provision (benefit) (6,380 ) 11,040 7,093 Income from continuing operations 2,935 41,306 7,793 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 436 (1,423 ) 4,243 Net income 3,371 39,883 12,036 Less noncontrolling interest in net income (loss) of VIE 6,592 (9,811 ) (274 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Cubic $ (3,221 ) $ 49,694 $ 12,310 Amounts attributable to Cubic: Net income (loss) from continuing operations (3,657 ) 51,117 8,067 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 436 (1,423 ) 4,243 Net income (loss) attributable to Cubic $ (3,221 ) $ 49,694 $ 12,310 Net income (loss) per share: Basic Continuing operations attributable to Cubic $ (0.12 ) $ 1.68 $ 0.30 Discontinued operations $ 0.01 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.16 Basic earnings per share attributable to Cubic $ (0.10 ) $ 1.63 $ 0.45 Diluted Continuing operations attributable to Cubic $ (0.12 ) $ 1.67 $ 0.29 Discontinued operations $ 0.01 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.16 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Cubic $ (0.10 ) $ 1.62 $ 0.45 Weighted average shares used in per share calculations: Basic 31,299 30,495 27,229 Diluted 31,299 30,606 27,351

CUBIC CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in thousands) September 30, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 128,619 $ 65,800 Cash of consolidated VIE 1,065 347 Restricted cash 25,478 19,507 Restricted cash of consolidated VIE 1,822 9,967 Accounts receivable: Billed 161,473 127,406 Allowance for doubtful accounts (1,498 ) (1,392 ) 159,975 126,014 Contract assets 268,773 349,559 Recoverable income taxes 17,434 7,754 Inventories 127,251 106,794 Other current assets 32,626 38,534 Other current assets of consolidated VIE 31 33 Total current assets 763,074 724,309 Long-term contracts financing receivables 64,642 36,285 Long-term contracts financing receivables of consolidated VIE 221,245 115,508 Property, plant and equipment, net 166,301 144,969 Operating lease right-of-use asset 87,167 — Deferred income taxes 4,790 4,098 Goodwill 784,882 578,097 Purchased intangibles, net 210,361 165,613 Other assets 21,759 76,872 Other assets of consolidated VIE — 1,419 Total assets $ 2,324,221 $ 1,847,170 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings $ 215,716 $ 195,500 Trade accounts payable 156,953 180,773 Trade accounts payable of consolidated VIE 49 25 Contract liabilities 75,546 46,170 Accrued compensation 75,924 58,343 Other current liabilities 50,464 36,670 Other current liabilities of consolidated VIE 85 191 Income taxes payable 799 773 Current portion of long-term debt 11,250 10,714 Total current liabilities 586,786 529,159 Long-term debt 430,115 189,110 Long-term debt of consolidated VIE 163,348 61,994 Operating lease liability 80,568 — Financing lease liability 395 — Accrued pension liability 19,760 25,386 Deferred compensation 9,570 11,040 Income taxes payable 539 937 Deferred income taxes 6,187 4,554 Other noncurrent liabilities 32,883 22,817 Other noncurrent liabilities of consolidated VIE 5,890 21,605 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, no par value; authorized 5,000 shares, none issued — — Common stock, no par value; authorized 50,000 shares 40,274 issued and 31,329 outstanding at September 30, 2020 40,124 issued and 31,178 outstanding at September 30, 2019 295,986 274,472 Retained earnings 850,472 862,948 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (149,603 ) (139,693 ) Treasury stock at cost - 8,945 shares (36,078 ) (36,078 ) Shareholders’ equity related to Cubic 960,777 961,649 Noncontrolling interest in VIE 27,403 18,919 Total shareholders’ equity 988,180 980,568 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,324,221 $ 1,847,170

CUBIC CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (amounts in thousands) Years Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2018 Operating Activities: Net income $ 3,371 $ 39,883 $ 12,036 Net (income) loss from discontinued operations (436 ) 1,423 (4,243 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 88,482 64,742 46,600 Share-based compensation expense 22,728 15,488 7,515 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (1,856 ) (1,005 ) 1,029 Change in fair value of interest rate swap of consolidated VIE 18,687 — — Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (170 ) (32,510 ) — Gain on sale of investment in real estate — — (1,474 ) Deferred income taxes (15,160 ) (3,363 ) (6,860 ) Deferred compensation (1,470 ) (436 ) 41 Net pension benefit (833 ) (1,337 ) (2,770 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 16,090 — — Other items 2,202 — — Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions Accounts receivable (35,177 ) 44,473 (34,762 ) Contract assets 84,899 (83,697 ) — Inventories (19,720 ) (31,544 ) 3,023 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,443 5,317 (15,455 ) Long-term financing receivables (133,894 ) (56,575 ) — Long-term capitalized contract costs — — (29,552 ) Operating lease right of use asset (9,715 ) — — Accounts payable and other current liabilities (3,031 ) 27,792 30,423 Contract liabilities 27,531 (15,359 ) 21,566 Income taxes (8,610 ) (17,268 ) (361 ) Operating lease liability 6,894 — — Other items, net (55,546 ) 12,125 (18,167 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (8,291 ) (31,851 ) 8,589 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS 3,417 — 10,376 NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES (4,874 ) (31,851 ) 18,965 Investing Activities: Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (234,788 ) (393,908 ) (16,322 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment — 44,891 — Purchases of property, plant and equipment (49,247 ) (49,084 ) (31,696 ) Proceeds from sale of investment in real estate — — 2,400 Purchase of non-marketable debt and equity securities (1,173 ) (60,694 ) (1,500 ) Receipt of withheld proceeds from sale of trade receivables 5,521 — — NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (279,687 ) (458,795 ) (47,118 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS — — 133,795 NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES (279,687 ) (458,795 ) 86,677 Financing Activities: Proceeds from short-term borrowings 1,100,163 898,000 269,770 Principal payments on short-term borrowings (1,080,000 ) (702,500 ) (324,770 ) Proceeds from long-term borrowings 450,000 — — Principal payments on long-term borrowings (205,622 ) — — Proceeds from long-term borrowings of consolidated VIE 204,905 50,162 13,196 Principal payments on long-term borrowings of consolidated VIE (92,575 ) — — Debt extinguishment make-whole payment (15,856 ) — — Deferred financing fees (3,354 ) (1,907 ) — Deferred financing fees of consolidated VIE (9,153 ) — (4,778 ) Proceeds from stock issued under employee stock purchase plan 2,493 1,832 1,517 Purchase of common stock (3,707 ) (3,688 ) (2,449 ) Dividends paid (8,431 ) (8,414 ) (7,355 ) Contingent consideration payments related to acquisitions of businesses — (820 ) (1,156 ) Equity contribution from Boston VIE partner 1,892 — 24,349 Proceeds from equity offering, net — 215,832 — NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES 340,755 448,497 (31,676 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash 5,169 (1,838 ) (2,935 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 61,363 (43,987 ) 71,031 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 95,621 139,608 68,577 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT THE END OF THE PERIOD $ 156,984 $ 95,621 $ 139,608 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Contingent consideration liability incurred with the acquisition of Delerrok $ 1,600 $ — $ — Withheld proceeds from the sale of trade receivables to be received in fiscal 2021 $ 1,842 $ — $ — Liability recognized in connection with the acquisition of Nuvotronics, net $ — $ 4,900 $ — Liability recognized in connection with the acquisition of Shield Aviation, net $ — $ — $ 6,248

