Appian Corporation to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN), today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences.



The Raymond James 2020 Technology Investors Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, December 8 th at 2:20 p.m. ET.

at 2:20 p.m. ET. The Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, December 9 th at 8:30 a.m. ET.

at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Morgan Stanley Future of Application Development Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Thursday, December 10th at 2:15 p.m. ET.



The presentations will be webcast live, and the replays will be available for a limited time under the “News & Events” section on the company’s investor relations website (http://investors.appian.com).