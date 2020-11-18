Appian Corporation to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN), today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences.
- The Raymond James 2020 Technology Investors Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, December 8th at 2:20 p.m. ET.
- The Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, December 9th at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Morgan Stanley Future of Application Development Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Thursday, December 10th at 2:15
p.m. ET.
The presentations will be webcast live, and the replays will be available for a limited time under the “News & Events” section on the company’s investor relations website (http://investors.appian.com).
About Appian
Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) provides a low-code automation platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world’s largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com.
Investor Relations
Scott Walker
Director, Investor Relations
Phone: 703-496-4573
scott.walker@appian.com
Media Contact
Nicole Greggs
Director, Media Relations
Phone: 703-260-7868
nicole.greggs@appian.com
Appian Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare