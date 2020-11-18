 

Almaden Discovers Veins Cropping Out In the Southeast Alteration Zone of Ixtaca Property

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Almaden Minerals Ltd. (“Almaden” or “the Company”; TSX: AMM; NYSE American: AAU) is pleased to announce that several areas of possible high-level epithermal veining have been identified cropping out within the Southeast (“SE”) Alteration Zone of the Ixtaca Project.

This area is a focus of the Company’s current exploration program as discussed in the Company’s news release of October 27th, 2020. The discovery of veining within several outcrops within the SE Alteration Zone is further evidence of the areas’ potential for hosting additional zones of epithermal mineralization. The newly identified zones of veining may represent higher levels of a potential underlying epithermal system. These new veins have been sampled by an independent qualified person, as defined by NI 43-101, whose samples have been submitted for analysis at ALS Global in Zacatecas, Mexico (a fully accredited and independent laboratory).

The Company is currently planning additional prospecting and mapping in this area. A map showing the location of the samples recently collected within the SE Alteration Zone is included below.

About the SE Alteration Zone

The Ixtaca deposit occurs in both the overlying volcanic rocks and the older underlying carbonate sedimentary rocks. The bulk of the gold and silver bearing epithermal veins comprising the Ixtaca deposit are hosted by the underlying sedimentary rocks, while the overlying volcanic unit is typically mineralized at its base and clay altered above. This alteration appears to extend to the southeast of the Ixtaca deposit area where a topographic high exposes a section of the overlying volcanic rocks with significant clay alteration in an area measuring about 1.5 kilometre (km) east-west by 1 km north-south, which is referred to as the SE Alteration Zone, which is centred approximately 1km south east of the Ixtaca deposit.

The SE Alteration Zone comprises white argillic (clay-altered) volcanics and, most interestingly, clusters of anomalies identified from a hyperspectral survey that include the spectral signatures of important epithermal alteration minerals such as kaolinite, alunite and buddingtonite. The Company believes that there is significant potential for the discovery of a new zone of epithermal mineralization in the sedimentary rocks beneath the SE Alteration Zone and possibly at other similar anomalies in the area.

