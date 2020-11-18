Liquidia Closes Acquisition of RareGen

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel products using its proprietary PRINT technology, today announced that it has closed the previously announced acquisition of RareGen, LLC, reinforcing its commitment to patients and the pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) community.

“We are very pleased to have achieved this important milestone, one that we believe significantly strengthens our position through an enriched understanding of and presence in the PAH market to better serve patients with PAH throughout their continuum of care,” said Neal Fowler, Chief Executive Officer of Liquidia. “We welcome the RareGen team to the Liquidia family and firmly believe that, together, we will achieve our goal of improving patients’ lives by advancing much needed treatment options, including LIQ861, if approved, to the PAH community. Through this merger, we believe we are well poised to deliver long-term benefits to patients and value for our stockholders.”

On June 29, 2020, Liquidia announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire RareGen through an all-stock merger. On November 18, 2020, Liquidia acquired 100 percent ownership of RareGen for 5,550,000 shares of Liquidia Corporation common stock. Under the terms of the merger agreement, an aggregate of 616,666 shares of additional Liquidia Corporation common stock were withheld from RareGen members to secure their indemnification obligations described therein. Further, under the terms of the merger agreement, RareGen members are also entitled to receive up to 2,708,333 shares of additional Liquidia Corporation common stock if certain RareGen net sales thresholds are met in 2021 pursuant to RareGen’s promotion agreement with Sandoz Inc.

With the close of the merger transaction, Liquidia and RareGen have become wholly owned operating subsidiaries of Liquidia Corporation, which is expected to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “LQDA” on November 19, 2020 as the successor to Liquidia Technologies. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Liquidia Technologies stockholders will receive an identical number of shares of Liquidia Corporation common stock in exchange for their Liquidia Technologies common stock.