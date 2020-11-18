Lam Research Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conference

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lam Research Corporation (Nasdaq: LRCX) today announced its participation at an upcoming investor event:



Tim Archer, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 7:50 a.m. Pacific Time (10:50 a.m. Eastern Time).



A live webcast of the presentation will be available to the public and can be accessed from the Investors’ section of Lam’s website at www.lamresearch.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for two weeks after the presentation date.