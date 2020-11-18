 

Adamas to Present at Upcoming Piper Sandler Conference

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMS), a company dedicated to developing and delivering medicines that make a meaningful difference to people affected by neurological diseases, today announced that Neil F. McFarlane, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference being held December 1-3, 2020.

A replay of the pre-recorded fireside chat will be available beginning November 23, 2020 in the investor relations section of the Adamas website at http://ir.adamaspharma.com/events-presentations. The replay will be available for 30 days.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
At Adamas our vision is clear – to deliver innovative medicines that reduce the burden of neurological diseases on patients, caregivers and society. We are a fully integrated company focused on growing a portfolio of therapies to address a range of neurological diseases. For more information, please visit www.adamaspharma.com.

Contact

Media:
Sarah Mathieson
Vice President, Corporate Communications
510-450-3528
smathieson@adamaspharma.com

 Investors:
Peter Vozzo
Managing Director, Westwicke
443-213-0505
peter.vozzo@westwicke.com

