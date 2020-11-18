 

Bragg Gaming Group Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings and Business Update Conference Call

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV: BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) (“Bragg”) today announced that it will be hosting its Third Quarter 2020 earnings and business update call on Monday, November 23rd, at 8:30am EST.

Adam Arviv, Bragg’s Interim Chief Executive Officer, along with Ronen Kannor, Bragg’s Chief Financial Officer, and Yaniv Spielberg, Bragg’s Chief Strategy Officer, will host the call.

To join the call, please use the below dial-in information:
US/Canada: +1 270 215 9892
US/Canada (toll-free): +1 866 997 6681
UK: 0 2031070289 or 0 8000288438
Passcode: 1239305

A replay of the call will be available for 7 days following the conclusion of the live call. In order to access the replay, dial +1 404 537 3406 or +1 855 859 2056 (toll-free) and use the passcode 1239305.

About Bragg Gaming Group
Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) is a next generation gaming group with cutting-edge technology, leading brands and world-class management expertise, developing into a global gaming force. Formed by a team of gaming industry experts, Bragg’s main portfolio is ORYX Gaming, an innovative B2B gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator.

Through this brand and targeted acquisitions, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry. Learn more at https://www.bragg.games.

For Bragg Gaming Group, contact:
Yaniv Spielberg, CSO, Bragg Gaming Group Inc.
+1-647-800-2282
info@bragg.games

For media enquiries or interviews, please contact:
Lina Sennevall, Square in the Air
lina@squareintheair.com

For US investor inquiries, please contact:
Laine Yonker, Edison Group
+1-646-653-7035
lyonker@edisongroup.com


