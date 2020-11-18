 

Chinook Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.11.2020, 22:15  |  41   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and SEATTLE, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases, today announced that Chinook management is scheduled to participate in fireside chats at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

  • Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference - presentations will be available for registered attendees via the Piper Sandler conference site from Monday, November 23rd to Thursday, December 3rd

  • Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference - Tuesday, December 1st at 11:20 am EST

Chinook will be participating in 1x1 meetings on Tuesday, December 1st – Thursday, December 3rd. Meetings may be requested exclusively via Piper Sandler and Evercore ISI.

To access the live webcasts and subsequent archived recordings of these and other company presentations, please visit the Investors section of Chinook’s website. The archived webcasts will remain available for replay on Chinook’s website for 90 days.

About Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.
Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook’s product candidates are being investigated in rare, severe chronic kidney disorders with opportunities for well-defined clinical pathways. Chinook’s lead program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase 3-ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases. BION-1301, an investigational anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody is being evaluated in a Phase 1b trial for IgA nephropathy. In addition, Chinook is advancing CHK-336, a small-molecule preclinical development candidate for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria, as well as research programs for other rare, severe chronic kidney diseases, including polycystic kidney disease. Chinook is building its pipeline by leveraging insights in kidney single cell RNA sequencing, human-derived organoids and new translational models, to discover and develop therapeutics with differentiating mechanisms of action against key kidney disease pathways. To learn more, visit www.chinooktx.com.

Contact:
Noopur Liffick
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
510-809-2465
investors@chinooktx.com
media@chinooktx.com


Chinook Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Chinook Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences VANCOUVER, British Columbia and SEATTLE, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of precision medicines for …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 40,000,000 Ordinary Shares
Generex Inks $50 Million Licensing Deal with China Partners on the Cooperative Development of the ...
NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021
Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has Engaged ...
PARROT: 2020 THIRD-QUARTER BUSINESS
CloudMD Closes Acquisition of iMD Health Global Corp., a Revolutionary Patient Engagement Software ...
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
Chinook Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Eric Bjerkholt as Chief Financial Officer
05.11.20
Chinook Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
22.10.20
Chinook Therapeutics Presents Data Across Kidney Disease Pipeline During the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2020 Reimagined