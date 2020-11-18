USA Technologies Announces Rebrand to Cantaloupe

USA Technologies, Inc. (OTC: USAT) ("USAT"), a cashless payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service retail market, today announced that it will transition its corporate identity to exclusively operate under the name Cantaloupe, Inc. The Nasdaq ticker symbol will change when the official launch is announced.

New Cantaloupe, Inc. logo

“This is a major milestone for us, as Cantaloupe already has built great equity in the industry, strong customer loyalty and communicates our vision to become the leading hardware and software platform for a contactless economy,” said Sean Feeney, chief executive officer, USA Technologies. “As a leader in the unattended and self-serve retail markets, the adoption of the new brand and graphic puts our company in a great position to better compete in the growing global market and delivers on our mission to help the world buy it and go.

The Cantaloupe launch signals a fresh vision and approach to the market, our stakeholders and shareholders. The brand’s unveiling in 2021 will be the culmination of an extensive rebranding effort that reflects the Company’s evolution into software and Platform as a Service (PaaS), its path toward strategic growth and renewed corporate strategy. The rebrand will also include a new logo and updated website, which will reflect the Company’s new vision, mission and values, better aligning to its true value proposition.

On the design level, the new Cantaloupe logo is a symbol that represents innovation, simplicity and differentiation through the use of the color orange, and the play on the letter “C” from the brand name. It combines five seed elements representing the strategic pillars of our values, goals and proprietary technology. Our company’s culture and passion for the customer is highlighted in our “People First, Dedicated to Customer Success, Always Do the Right Thing, the Right Way, Innovation at our Core, and Get It Done” mentality.

Cantaloupe is rooted in the Company’s commitment to deliver innovative solutions and the best customer service. The Company’s PaaS is a true end to end solution, designed to adapt to changing retail trends and market demands. It also represents the dynamic developments in payment systems, as the world moves to contactless solutions. It creates value for its customers as they acclimate to the industry’s changes, by helping them optimize their performance, modernize their operations and find new avenues for growth.