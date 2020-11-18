Five Star Senior Living Communities Receive National Recognition

Five Star Senior Living Inc. (Nasdaq: FVE) is pleased to announce that U.S. News and World Report, the global authority in health care rankings, has recognized 30 Five Star communities in its annual list of “Best Nursing Homes”. The list of the country’s best short-term rehabilitation and long-term care facilities reflects comprehensive information about care, health inspections and staffing, as well as other factors including COVID-19 management, flu and pneumonia vaccination rates, and infection control protocols.

“During these unprecedented times, we have remained focused on the health and wellbeing of our residents, clients, their families and our team members,” said Katie Potter, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This recognition is the result of our team members’ outstanding dedication and commitment to this effort. We appreciate the strong support and expressions of gratitude we have received from residents and their families across the Five Star portfolio of communities. Despite the challenges of the pandemic, we remain focused on providing an exceptional resident experience for our residents and look forward to continuing to welcome new residents to our communities.”