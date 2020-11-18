Essex Property Trust Recognized By NAREIT For Corporate Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

“We are honored to be recognized by NAREIT for this distinguished award in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. The Company continues to make this a focal point in our greater commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility, to our employees, and to the greater REIT community,” commented Michael Schall, President and CEO of the Company

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) was recognized by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) with the Bronze Award for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion on November 18 th , 2020 at this year’s annual REITWorld conference. The award was in recognition of the Company’s outstanding contributions to the advancement of diversity, equity and inclusion within the Company and REIT community.

The Company’s continuous efforts and achievements in Corporate Social Responsibility can be found in our latest CSR report, which can be accessed on the investors section of the Company’s website at www.essex.com.

In addition to this award, the Company has been recognized in 2020 for having the Best Investor Relations in the Real Estate sector as determined by IR Magazine and the Company’s President and CEO, Michael Schall was named a top-ten CEO in a global survey by Glassdoor for his exemplary leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Essex Property Trust, Inc.

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development. Additional information about the Company can be found on the Company’s website at www.essex.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201118006077/en/