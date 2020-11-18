MeiraGTx Announces Proposed Public Offering of Ordinary Shares

BofA Securities, Piper Sandler, Evercore ISI, Barclays and Chardan are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

LONDON and NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX), a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 of its ordinary shares. In connection with the offering, MeiraGTx intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 of its ordinary shares. All of the ordinary shares are being offered by MeiraGTx.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital and capital expenditures.

The ordinary shares are being offered by MeiraGTx pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on July 17, 2019 and declared effective by the SEC on July 19, 2019. This offering is being made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained by contacting: BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Piper Sandler & Co., 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, Minnesota, 55402, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (800) 747-3924 or by email at prospectus@psc.com; Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, NY 10055, by telephone at (888) 474-0200 or by e-mail at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com; Barclays Capital Inc., Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: +1 888 603 5847, or email: Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; or Chardan Capital Markets, LLC, 17 State Street, 21st floor, New York, New York 10004. The final terms of the offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC.