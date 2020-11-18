 

TOP RANKED GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED ROSEN LAW FIRM, Commences Investigation of Securities Claims Against JOYY Inc. Seeking Recovery of Investor Losses; Encourages Investors with Losses Over $100K to Seek Counsel – YY

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) resulting from allegations that JOYY may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On November 18, 2020, Muddy Waters Research published a report entitled “YY: You Can’t Make This Stuff Up. Well…Actually You Can[.]” The Muddy Waters report described a series of issues involving JOYY, stating that the Company “is a multibillion-dollar fraud.” Further, the Muddy Waters report stated “We conclude that YY’s component businesses are a fraction of the size it reports, and that the company’s reported user metrics, revenues, and cash balances are predominantly fraudulent[,]” and that “[a]pproximately 84% of YY’s reported consolidated revenue appears to be fraudulent.”

On this news, JOYY American depositary shares (“ADSs”) price fell $26.53 per ADS, or 26%, to close at $73.66 per ADS on November 18, 2020.

