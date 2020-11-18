 

Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) announced today it was chosen by the US Army to receive one of two prototype contracts for the Common Data Fabric and Data Security solution to support network design experimentation for the Army’s next network modernization set of technology, termed Capability Set 23.

This marks the first time Palantir’s Gotham software is being integrated with the Army’s latest mission command software application, called the Command Post Computing Environment (CPCE), making Palantir a key partner in accelerating the Army’s modernization. CPCE is now being fielded across the force, providing commanders with better visualization tools, common applications and new server infrastructure. The prototype will work at the intersection of intelligence, mission planning and execution, providing a single, integrated solution to give commanders a global operational picture to make better data-driven decisions.

The prototype effort, being executed by the Army’s Network-Cross Functional Team (N-CFT) and Program Executive Office – Command Control Communications Tactical (PEO-C3T), is another example of N-CFT and Army Futures Command's commitment to modernizing the Army’s Mission Command capabilities through innovative acquisition. Palantir is proud to provide a prototype engagement that will allow the Army to inform network design decisions by assessing how modern data fabric and security solutions can enable enhanced situational awareness, improve command and control, and improve collaboration with joint, allied and coalition partners.

“We’re excited to partner with the N-CFT, and the PEO-C3T, on this important mission to modernize the Army’s Mission Command capabilities,” said Doug Philippone, Palantir’s Global Defense lead. “The Army's proactive approach in seeking out opportunities to deploy commercially-available solutions has been instrumental in getting critical capabilities into the hands of warfighters faster.”

This is a two phased effort in which Palantir will configure its commercial solution for data management, a platform that is currently being used by hundreds of customers across government and commercial industries. The first phase starts with integration and testing in an Army laboratory lab before fielding and evaluation with user touchpoints and soldier feedback during phase two.

When this solution is eventually transitioned to production, this will ultimately improve access to critical data for commanders, deliver efficient use of networks in denied and degraded battlefield environments, and increase the ability to collaborate with joint and allied partners.

About Palantir Technologies Inc. Palantir Technologies is a software company that builds enterprise data platforms for use by organizations with complex and sensitive data environments. From building safer cars and planes, to discovering new drugs and combating terrorism, Palantir helps customers across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors transform the way they use their data. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir’s expectations regarding the amount and the terms of the contract and the expected benefits of our software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to meet the unique needs of our customer; the failure of our platforms to satisfy our customer or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; our platforms’ reliability; and our customer’s ability to modify or terminate the contract. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

