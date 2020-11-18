Prudential Bancorp, Inc. Announces Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Prudential Bank, a Pennsylvania-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank originally organized in 1886 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Prudential conducts business from its headquarters and main office in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as well as nine additional full-service financial centers, seven of which are in Philadelphia, one in Drexel Hill, Delaware County, and one in Huntingdon Valley, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. At September 30, 2020, the Company had assets totaling $1.2 billion, liabilities totaling $1.1 billion and shareholders’ equity totaling $129.1 million.

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PBIP) announced that its Board of Directors, at a meeting held today, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share on the common stock of the Company, payable on December 21, 2020 to the shareholders of record at the close of business on December 7, 2020.

Jack E. Rothkopf, Senior Vice President, Treasurer, Chief Financial Officer, Prudential Bancorp, Inc. and Prudential Bank, 215-755-1500.