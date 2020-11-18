 

Serengeti Announces Results of its 2020 Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serengeti Resources Inc. (SIR: TSX-V) ("Serengeti" or "the Company") is pleased to report that at the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held via Webex virtual platform on November 17, 2020 (the “AGM”), the Company experienced an excellent turnout of attendees on the platform and a strong turnout of proxy votes. A total of 65 votes were received by proxy, representing 38,372,957 shares or 34.79% of the Company’s issued share capital. All resolutions proposed and voted on at the meeting were approved and duly passed with an average support of 99% or greater.

At the meeting, all incumbent directors, Mr. David W. Moore, Mr. James Morton, Mr. Lewis V. Lawrick, Mr. Eric Strom and Ms. Teodora Dechev were reappointed to the Board. Shareholders also approved the re-appointment of the Company’s auditors, Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton LaBonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the independent auditor of the Company for the ensuing year.

Subsequent to the AGM, the directors of the Company re-appointed the following officers of the Company: Mr. David W. Moore as President and Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Sheri Rempel as Chief Financial Officer, and Ms. Pamela White as Corporate Secretary.

All of the items approved at the meeting are detailed in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated October 13, 2020 which can be found either on the Company’s website at www.serengetiresources.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

David W. Moore, P. Geo.
President, CEO and Director

About Serengeti Resources Inc.

Serengeti is a mineral exploration company managed by an experienced team of professionals with a solid track record of exploration success. The Company is currently advancing its Kwanika copper-gold project in partnership with Posco International and exploring its extensive portfolio of properties in north-central British Columbia. A number of these other projects are available for option or joint venture and additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.serengetiresources.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:
Serengeti Resources Inc. Suite 520 – 800 West Pender St., Vancouver, BC, V6C 2V6
Tel: 604-605-1300 / Email: info@serengetiresources.com / Website: www.serengetiresources.com


