Emclaire Financial Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend

EMLENTON, Pa., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ: EMCF), the parent holding company of the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton, declared a quarterly cash dividend on November 18, 2020 of $0.30 per common share payable on December 18, 2020, to shareholders of record on December 1, 2020. This quarterly dividend reflects an annualized dividend yield of 4.8% based on the stock’s closing price of $24.87 per share on November 17, 2020.



William C. Marsh, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation and the Bank, noted that the dividend increase reflects the Corporation’s continued growth and strong financial performance in recent quarters.