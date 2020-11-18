Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Announces Approval of Stock Repurchase Program

SHREVEPORT, La., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HFBL), the holding company for Home Federal Bank, announced today that its Board of Directors at their meeting on November 18, 2020, approved the Company’s tenth stock repurchase program. The new repurchase program provides for the repurchase of up to 85,000 shares, or approximately 5.0% of the Company’s outstanding common stock from time to time, in open market or privately negotiated transactions. The stock repurchase program does not have an expiration date.



Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is the holding company for Home Federal Bank which conducts business from its seven full-service banking offices and home office in northwest Louisiana. Additional information is available at www.hfbla.com.