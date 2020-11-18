 

Align Technology to Host Virtual Investor Day on November 23, 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGN) today announced that it will host a virtual Investor Day on Monday, November 23, 2020, beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Meeting Schedule: The virtual meeting will take place between 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Eastern time. Participants are advised to register in advance at: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1398581&tp_key=8aa7c31 ...

Location: The event will be broadcast live on Align’s website at http://investor.aligntech.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be available after the meeting on Align’s website and will remain on the website for approximately three months following the event.

If you have any questions, please contact Courtney Moore at cmoore@aligntech.com or call 408-470-1037.

About Align Technology, Inc.
Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero intraoral scanners and services, and CAD/CAM software. Align has helped treat over 8 million patients with the Invisalign system and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry with the iTero intraoral scanner and exocad CAD/CAM software − modernizing today’s practices by enabling enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about the iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com. For additional information about exocad dental CAD/CAM offerings and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit www.exocad.com.

Investor Relations Contact Press Contact
Madelyn Homick Shannon Mangum Henderson
Align Technology, Inc. Ethos Communication, Inc.
(408) 470-1180 (678) 261-7803
mhomick@aligntech.com align@ethoscommunication.com

 


