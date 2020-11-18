Wacker Neuson SE: Chairman of the Executive Board Martin Lehner to leave the Wacker Neuson Group

Munich, November 18, 2020 - Martin Lehner, Chairman of the Executive Board, CEO and CTO of Wacker Neuson SE, has today informed the Supervisory Board, that he will not be extending his contract with the company, which expires on March 31, 2021, for personal reasons.

"The Supervisory Board of Wacker Neuson SE regrets Mr. Lehner's decision and thanks him for his unwavering personal commitment. During his many years of successful work on the Executive Board, he has helped drive forward the Group's internationalization and opened up new growth areas whilst continuously developing the corporate strategy together with the entire Executive Board. With the departure of Martin Lehner, Wacker Neuson Group is losing a valued CEO, who has shaped the company with his commitment, expertise and innovative drive. We wish Mr. Lehner all the best for the future," says Hans Neunteufel, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Mr. Lehner will continue to be available to the Group in an advisory capacity until March 2021 in order to ensure a smooth transition.

Martin Lehner has worked for the Group and its predecessor companies since 1987. During the course of his more than 30-year career with the company, he has held various management positions and played a decisive role in successfully developing individual entities and merging them into a listed, global corporation. Prior to the merger of Wacker Construction Equipment AG and Neuson Kramer Baumaschinen AG in 2007, Mr. Lehner restructured the Kramer Group and was responsible for completely realigning it. In 2004, he became a member of the Executive Board of Neuson Kramer Baumaschinen AG. Following the merger, he was appointed to the Executive Board of the newly created Wacker Neuson SE and became Chairman in 2017.