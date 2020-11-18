 

DGAP-News Wacker Neuson SE: Chairman of the Executive Board Martin Lehner to leave the Wacker Neuson Group

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.11.2020, 23:05  |  48   |   |   

DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Wacker Neuson SE: Chairman of the Executive Board Martin Lehner to leave the Wacker Neuson Group

18.11.2020 / 23:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Chairman of the Executive Board Martin Lehner to leave the Wacker Neuson Group

Munich, November 18, 2020 - Martin Lehner, Chairman of the Executive Board, CEO and CTO of Wacker Neuson SE, has today informed the Supervisory Board, that he will not be extending his contract with the company, which expires on March 31, 2021, for personal reasons.

"The Supervisory Board of Wacker Neuson SE regrets Mr. Lehner's decision and thanks him for his unwavering personal commitment. During his many years of successful work on the Executive Board, he has helped drive forward the Group's internationalization and opened up new growth areas whilst continuously developing the corporate strategy together with the entire Executive Board. With the departure of Martin Lehner, Wacker Neuson Group is losing a valued CEO, who has shaped the company with his commitment, expertise and innovative drive. We wish Mr. Lehner all the best for the future," says Hans Neunteufel, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Mr. Lehner will continue to be available to the Group in an advisory capacity until March 2021 in order to ensure a smooth transition.

Martin Lehner has worked for the Group and its predecessor companies since 1987. During the course of his more than 30-year career with the company, he has held various management positions and played a decisive role in successfully developing individual entities and merging them into a listed, global corporation. Prior to the merger of Wacker Construction Equipment AG and Neuson Kramer Baumaschinen AG in 2007, Mr. Lehner restructured the Kramer Group and was responsible for completely realigning it. In 2004, he became a member of the Executive Board of Neuson Kramer Baumaschinen AG. Following the merger, he was appointed to the Executive Board of the newly created Wacker Neuson SE and became Chairman in 2017.

Seite 1 von 4
Wacker Neuson Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Wacker Neuson SE: Chairman of the Executive Board Martin Lehner to leave the Wacker Neuson Group DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE / Key word(s): Personnel Wacker Neuson SE: Chairman of the Executive Board Martin Lehner to leave the Wacker Neuson Group 18.11.2020 / 23:05 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: CENTROTEC SE; Bieter: Guido A. Krass
va-Q-tec beschließt Begebung einer Anleihe mit einem Gesamtvolumen von 20 bis 25 Mio. CHF
EQS-News: Relief hat Auftragspartner für die klinische Entwicklung und Unternehmen für die ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp.'s Tochtergesellschaft PowerTap Hydrogen ...
DGAP-News: CytoTools-Tochter schließt Aufbau der deutschen Produktion ab und startet erstmals eigene ...
DGAP-News: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Centrotec SE: Vorstand strebt Delisting an, Abschluss einer Delisting-Vereinbarung
DGAP-Adhoc: Centrotec SE: Management Board seeks delisting; delisting agreement concluded
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX stärkt ihr Geologenteam mit Eintritt von Kelly Malcolm als Sonderberater und ...
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
MLP SE: 9M: Gesamterlöse steigen auf 525,4 Mio. Euro - EBIT 41 Prozent über Vorjahr
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: CENTROTEC SE; Bieter: Guido A. Krass
DGAP-News: Abivax bei den European Mediscience Awards 2020 mit dem 'Best Technology Award' ausgezeichnet
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vierten Quartal und vorläufige Zahlen zum ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities berichtet Zahlen für die ersten neun Monate 2020
DGAP-News: Wirksamkeit von DPOCL bei COVID-19 durch Institut für Medizinische Virologie des ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23:07 Uhr
Baumaschinenhersteller Wacker Neuson verliert die Hälfte des Vorstands
23:05 Uhr
DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE: Vorstandsvorsitzender Martin Lehner verlässt die Wacker Neuson Group (deutsch)
23:05 Uhr
DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE: Vorstandsvorsitzender Martin Lehner verlässt die Wacker Neuson Group
22:39 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Wacker Neuson SE: Veränderungen im Vorstand (deutsch)
22:39 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Wacker Neuson SE: ​​​​​​​Changes to the Executive Board
22:39 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Wacker Neuson SE: Veränderungen im Vorstand
10.11.20
BERENBERG belässt Wacker Neuson auf 'Buy'
06.11.20
HAUCK & AUFHÄUSER belässt Wacker Neuson auf 'Buy'
06.11.20
WARBURG RESEARCH belässt Wacker Neuson auf 'Buy'
05.11.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Anleger bleiben optimistisch

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.09.20
2.708
WACKER NEUSON SE
23.04.20
2
DGAP-Adhoc: Wacker Neuson SE: Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat schlagen Aussetzung der Dividende vor; virtu
09.01.20
20
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Coba-Empfehlung beflügelt Erholung von Wacker Neuson