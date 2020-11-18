Ventas Takes Gold in Nareit’s 2020 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Recognition Awards

“At Ventas, we have a longstanding practice of taking deliberate actions to promote diversity, equity and inclusion and are committed to driving lasting change in our company, the real estate industry and our communities,” said John Cobb, Ventas Executive Vice President, Chief Investment Officer and Executive Sponsor of the Company’s DEI efforts. “We are humbled to receive - and appreciate - this recognition of our efforts to date and we know we must do more. Advancing and achieving our DEI goals will make us a better, more effective and more sustainable company.”

Ventas, Inc (NYSE: VTR) today took Gold at Nareit’s Annual Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Recognition Awards which were presented during the 2020 virtual REITworld Conference. The awards honor Nareit members who demonstrate a strong commitment and outstanding contributions to the advancement of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) within their organizations and the broader real estate industry.

The Gold Award underscores the Company’s continuing emphasis on DEI which includes:

Quantitative DEI performance metrics for executives to emphasize a gender balanced organization and leadership pipeline.

Partnering with recruiting organizations that focus on minority communities.

Open forums and external speakers to facilitate learning, awareness, and sharing of experiences related to diversity.

In-depth training for hiring managers that addresses Unconscious Bias in hiring practices.

Financial sponsorship and leadership engagement to organizations that seek to promote gender equality in real estate and the workplace at large.

“We are proud of our members’ commitment to promoting and advancing meaningful programs in their companies and communities, and we look forward to seeing continued progress in strategic DEI efforts across the REIT industry in the year ahead,” said Nareit President and CEO Steven A. Wechsler.

Winners of these awards are selected in a blind evaluation by a panel of judges active in DEI in their respective organizations, which are outside of the REIT industry. The four judges reviewed the companies and individuals based on the scope of their DEI programs, recent accomplishments, and the metrics they report, including, but not limited to the number of women, Black professionals, and members of other underrepresented groups on the company’s executive team and board.

