 

Ventas Takes Gold in Nareit’s 2020 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Recognition Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.11.2020, 23:05  |  36   |   |   

Ventas, Inc (NYSE: VTR) today took Gold at Nareit’s Annual Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Recognition Awards which were presented during the 2020 virtual REITworld Conference. The awards honor Nareit members who demonstrate a strong commitment and outstanding contributions to the advancement of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) within their organizations and the broader real estate industry.

“At Ventas, we have a longstanding practice of taking deliberate actions to promote diversity, equity and inclusion and are committed to driving lasting change in our company, the real estate industry and our communities,” said John Cobb, Ventas Executive Vice President, Chief Investment Officer and Executive Sponsor of the Company’s DEI efforts. “We are humbled to receive - and appreciate - this recognition of our efforts to date and we know we must do more. Advancing and achieving our DEI goals will make us a better, more effective and more sustainable company.”

The Gold Award underscores the Company’s continuing emphasis on DEI which includes:

  • Quantitative DEI performance metrics for executives to emphasize a gender balanced organization and leadership pipeline.
  • Partnering with recruiting organizations that focus on minority communities.
  • Open forums and external speakers to facilitate learning, awareness, and sharing of experiences related to diversity.
  • In-depth training for hiring managers that addresses Unconscious Bias in hiring practices.
  • Financial sponsorship and leadership engagement to organizations that seek to promote gender equality in real estate and the workplace at large.

“We are proud of our members’ commitment to promoting and advancing meaningful programs in their companies and communities, and we look forward to seeing continued progress in strategic DEI efforts across the REIT industry in the year ahead,” said Nareit President and CEO Steven A. Wechsler.

Winners of these awards are selected in a blind evaluation by a panel of judges active in DEI in their respective organizations, which are outside of the REIT industry. The four judges reviewed the companies and individuals based on the scope of their DEI programs, recent accomplishments, and the metrics they report, including, but not limited to the number of women, Black professionals, and members of other underrepresented groups on the company’s executive team and board.

About Ventas: Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world’s foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population. For more than twenty years, Ventas has followed a successful strategy that endures: combining a high-quality diversified portfolio of properties and capital sources to manage through cycles, working with industry leading partners, and a collaborative and experienced team focused on producing consistent growing cash flows and superior returns on a strong balance sheet, ultimately rewarding Ventas stakeholders. As of September 30, 2020, Ventas owned or managed through unconsolidated joint ventures approximately 1,200 properties.

Ventas Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ventas Takes Gold in Nareit’s 2020 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Recognition Awards Ventas, Inc (NYSE: VTR) today took Gold at Nareit’s Annual Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Recognition Awards which were presented during the 2020 virtual REITworld Conference. The awards honor Nareit members who demonstrate a strong commitment and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Bloom Energy and SK E&C Win Competitive Bid for Korea’s Changwon RE100 Project to Supply 100% ...
Europcar Mobility Group Deploys Its "One Sustainable Fleet" Programme to Reach More Than 1/3 of ...
Lenovo Delivers Breakthrough HPC and AI Solutions to Help Customers Build a Smarter Way Forward
JOYY INC (NASDAQ: YY) DROPS SIGNIFICANTLY ON MUDDY WATERS REPORT: Labaton Sucahrow Announces New Investigation of ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Appointed as Co-Lead Counsel in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) and Carnival plc (NYSE: CUK) for Violations of Securities Laws
AWS Announces General Availability of AWS Network Firewall
Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly and Quarterly Distributions
Titel
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
BABA CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.11.20
Ventas to Participate in Nareit REITworld 2020 Conference
06.11.20
Ventas Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
06.11.20
Ventas and GIC Form Research & Innovation Development Joint Venture
20.10.20
Ventas Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.06.20
6
Ventas - Was haltet ihr von der Aktie ?