 

Tidewater Inc. Announces Receipt of Requisite Consents with Respect to its Consent Solicitation, the Early Results of its Cash Tender Offer and Termination of its Asset Sale Offer

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s consent solicitation of the holders (the “Holders”) of its 8.00% Senior Secured Notes due 2022 (the “Notes”) successfully received the consent of the Holders of a majority of the outstanding principal amount of the Notes on November 17, 2020 (the “Requisite Consents”).

The Company also announced today that pursuant to the previously announced cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) for up to $50,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the outstanding Notes (the “Tender Cap”), approximately $145.1 million in aggregate principal amount of the Notes were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn on or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 17, 2020 (the “Early Tender Time”).

In addition, the Company announced that it has terminated its concurrent tender offer to purchase up to $28,705,881 aggregate principal amount of the Notes through a cash tender offer under the provisions of the Indenture which require the Company to make a cash offer to the Holders within 60 days of the date that the Company realizes proceeds from Asset Sales (as defined in the Indenture) in excess of $25 million (the “Asset Sale Offer”).

The Consent Solicitation

The Company had previously announced a solicitation of consents (the “Consent Solicitation”) from Holders of the Notes to approve a waiver under and amendments to the indenture relating to the Notes (the “Indenture”, and such waiver and amendments collectively, the “Proposed Amendments”).

Following the receipt of the Requisite Consents, the Company entered into a supplemental indenture to the Indenture giving effect to the Proposed Amendments. However, the Proposed Amendments will not become operative until payment of the consent fee to the Holders whose consents have been validly delivered, and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. The settlement date for the consent fee payment is expected to be November 19, 2020, assuming the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions that are set forth in the consent solicitation statement, dated November 3, 2020, as amended by Amendment No. 1 thereto dated November 6, 2020 (the “Consent Solicitation Statement”).

