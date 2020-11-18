 

IGNITE International Brands, Ltd. Enters National Distribution Agreement With Radicle Medical Marijuana Inc.

VAUGHAN, Ontario, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGNITE International Brands, Ltd. (CSE:BILZ, OTCQX: BILZF) (“IGNITE” or the “Company”), a global consumer packaged goods brand, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a national distribution agreement with Radicle Medical Marijuana Inc. (“Radicle”), a leading white label producer of craft cannabis. Radicle operates a 40,000 square foot hydroponic facility, focused on producing small batch, high quality cannabis and brings an established distribution network that will help ensure IGNITE products continue to be accessible to all Canadian consumers.

“A partnership with Radicle is a strategic move that brings like-minded, industry leading experts together to form a collaboration that will solidify IGNITE’s position in the Canadian Cannabis market,” said Gene Bernaudo, Global Head of Cannabis at IGNITE. “Curating premium craft cannabis and delivering consistent products are goals IGNITE shares with Radicle and are defining characteristics of the IGNITE brand. Our goal is to bring IGNITE’s product portfolio to the next level by working with Radicle, utilizing their expertise to research and develop genetics that will be exclusive to IGNITE in Canada.”

About IGNITE

IGNITE is a global consumer brand, operating in the premium product segment of the market. Founded by Dan Bilzerian, the Company’s ‘quality‐first’ approach is fundamental to the brand and its products. Originally operating in the cannabis and hemp‐derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness space, IGNITE was able to establish its brand awareness. IGNITE product categories now include a full line of CBD oil tinctures, CBD topicals, CBD pet products and CBD vape devices, nicotine and synthetic nicotine vape products, a line of premium performance drinks, named Z‐RO as well as a gluten‐free, seven‐time distilled vodka, and apparel produced by various partners and sold through select distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and online through the Company’s website, ignite.co. The IGNITE THC product line, which was launched subsequent to the CBD product line, incorporates quality, locally sourced, cannabis products.

Shares of IGNITE are listed on the CSE under the symbol “BILZ” and quoted in the United States on the OTCQX under the symbol “BILZF”.

Further information on IGNITE can be found on the Company’s website at ignite.co.

For further information, please contact:

Linda K. Menzel, General Counsel
Tel: 310‐867‐3859
Email: linda.menzel@ignite.co

About Radicle Medical Marijuana Inc.

Founded in Hamilton, Ontario in 2014 Radicle Cannabis Inc. is a licenced producer under the Cannabis Act. The company received its cultivation license in 2017, and its sales license in 2018. The company has positioned itself as a premium white label producer and is working with the biggest and best cannabis brands in the world. The company’s mission is to distribute and cultivate premium craft cannabis to match the needs of the market, and to be beloved by customers remains the centre of the company’s core values. For more information, visit www.radiclecannabis.ca

For more information, please visit https://radiclecannabis.ca

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARDLOOKING INFORMATION

This news release includes certain “forward‐looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements with respect to the future distribution arrangement with Radicle and its ability to distribute IGNITE’s products. Forward‐looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and the effects and impacts of the coronavirus disease (COVID‐19) pandemic, the extent and duration of which are uncertain at this time on IGNITE’s business and general economic and business conditions and markets. There can be no assurance that any of the forward‐looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward‐looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


