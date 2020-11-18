Brady Corporation elects Board of Directors and declares regular dividend to shareholders

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) (“Company”) announced that shareholders of the Company’s Class B Common Voting Stock have voted unanimously in favor of the election of the director nominees to a one-year term at the Company’s annual meeting of shareholders held today in Milwaukee.



At the Board of Directors meeting on November 17, 2020, the Board declared a dividend to shareholders of the Company's Class A Common Stock of $0.22 per share, payable on January 29, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 8, 2021.