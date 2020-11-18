 

Brady Corporation elects Board of Directors and declares regular dividend to shareholders

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) (“Company”) announced that shareholders of the Company’s Class B Common Voting Stock have voted unanimously in favor of the election of the director nominees to a one-year term at the Company’s annual meeting of shareholders held today in Milwaukee.

At the Board of Directors meeting on November 17, 2020, the Board declared a dividend to shareholders of the Company's Class A Common Stock of $0.22 per share, payable on January 29, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 8, 2021.

Elected to the Brady Corporation Board of Directors are:

  • Patrick W. Allender, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (Retired), Danaher Corporation
  • Gary S. Balkema, President (Retired), Worldwide Consumer Care Division, Bayer AG
  • Dr. David S. Bem, Vice President of Science and Technology and Chief Technology Officer, PPG Industries, Inc.
  • Dr. Elizabeth Bruno, President, Brady Education Foundation
  • Nancy Lee Gioia, Director, Global Connectivity, Electrical and User Experience (Retired), Ford Motor Company
  • Conrad G. Goodkind, Partner (Retired) in the law firm of Quarles and Brady, LLP
  • Dr. Frank W. Harris, Chair of the Board of Directors, Akron Polymer Systems
  • Bradley C. Richardson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (Retired), Avient Corporation, which was formerly known as PolyOne Corporation
  • Dr. Michelle E. Williams, Global Group President, Altuglas International, an affiliate of Arkema S.A.
  • J. Michael Nauman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Brady Corporation.

Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2020, employed approximately 5,400 people in its worldwide businesses. Brady’s fiscal 2020 sales were approximately $1.08 billion. Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. More information is available on the Internet at www.bradycorp.com.

For More Information Contact:
Investor Contact: Ann Thornton (414) 438-6887
Media Contact: Kate Venne (414) 438-5176


