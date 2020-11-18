 

Affirm Files Registration Statement with SEC for Proposed Initial Public Offering

18.11.2020, 23:40  |  65   |   |   

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (“Affirm”), a more flexible and transparent alternative to credit cards, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Affirm intends to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “AFRM.”

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and Allen & Company LLC will act as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. RBC Capital Markets, Credit Suisse, Barclays, Truist Securities, Siebert Williams Shank and Deutsche Bank Securities will be book-running managers for the proposed offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or Allen & Company LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 711 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone: (212) 339-2220, by email at allenprospectus@allenco.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. With that in mind, we are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce, making it easier for consumers to spend responsibly and with confidence, easier for merchants to convert sales and grow, and easier for commerce to thrive.



