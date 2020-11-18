 

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting in Immunicum AB (publ)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.11.2020, 23:35  |  86   |   |   

Press Release

18 November 2020

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting in Immunicum AB (publ)

The shareholders of Immunicum AB (publ) (the ”Company”), reg. no 556629-1786, are hereby invited to an Extraordinary General Meeting on Friday, 18 December 2020, at 13:00 at IVA:s Konferenscenter at Grev Turegatan 16 Stockholm. Registration for the meeting will commence at 12:30.

NOTIFICATION
Shareholders who wish to attend the meeting shall:

  1. be recorded in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB on the record date of Thursday, 10 December 2020, and
  1. not later than on Monday, 14 December 2020 have notified their attendance and any advisors to the Company; either in writing via letter to Immunicum AB (publ), “General meeting”, Östermalmstorg 5, SE-114 42 Stockholm or by e-mail to info@immunicum.com.

The notification shall include full name, personal/corporate identity number, address, daytime telephone number and, when applicable, information about deputies, proxies and advisors. The number of advisors can be at most two. In order to facilitate registration for the meeting, the notification should, when applicable, be accompanied by powers of attorney, registration certificates and other documents of authority.

Personal data obtained from the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB, the notice and attendance at the meeting and data regarding deputies, proxies and advisors will be used for registration, preparation of the voting list for the meeting and, when applicable, the minutes from the meeting. The personal data is handled in accordance with the General Protection Regulation
(Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and of the Council). For complete information regarding how the personal data is handled, please refer to:
https://www.euroclear.com/dam/ESw/Legal/Privacy-notice-bolagsstammor-e ...

NOMINEE REGISTERED SHARES
Shareholders who have had their shares registered in the name of a nominee must, in order to be entitled to participate at the meeting, request temporary registration in the transcription of the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB (so-called voting rights registration). The shareholder must notify the nominee hereof well in advance of Monday, 14 December 2020, at which time such registration shall have been made.

Seite 1 von 6
Immunicum Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting in Immunicum AB (publ) Press Release 18 November 2020 Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting in Immunicum AB (publ) The shareholders of Immunicum AB (publ) (the ”Company”), reg. no 556629-1786, are hereby invited to an Extraordinary General Meeting on Friday, 18 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 40,000,000 Ordinary Shares
Generex Inks $50 Million Licensing Deal with China Partners on the Cooperative Development of the ...
NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021
Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has Engaged ...
PARROT: 2020 THIRD-QUARTER BUSINESS
CloudMD Closes Acquisition of iMD Health Global Corp., a Revolutionary Patient Engagement Software ...
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.11.20
Immunicum AB and DCprime Combine Forces to Establish Leader in Cell-Based Cancer Immunotherapies
10.11.20
Appointment to the Nomination Committee for Immunicum AB (publ)
05.11.20
Immunicum AB (publ) Interim Report January – September 2020
04.11.20
Nomination Committee Appointed for the Annual General Meeting 2021 in Immunicum AB (publ)
29.10.20
Magnus Persson to Resign from Immunicum’s Board of Directors