Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting in Immunicum AB (publ)

The shareholders of Immunicum AB (publ) (the ”Company”), reg. no 556629-1786, are hereby invited to an Extraordinary General Meeting on Friday, 18 December 2020, at 13:00 at IVA:s Konferenscenter at Grev Turegatan 16 Stockholm. Registration for the meeting will commence at 12:30.

NOTIFICATION

Shareholders who wish to attend the meeting shall:

be recorded in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB on the record date of Thursday, 10 December 2020, and

not later than on Monday, 14 December 2020 have notified their attendance and any advisors to the Company; either in writing via letter to Immunicum AB (publ), “General meeting”, Östermalmstorg 5, SE-114 42 Stockholm or by e-mail to info@immunicum.com.

The notification shall include full name, personal/corporate identity number, address, daytime telephone number and, when applicable, information about deputies, proxies and advisors. The number of advisors can be at most two. In order to facilitate registration for the meeting, the notification should, when applicable, be accompanied by powers of attorney, registration certificates and other documents of authority.

Personal data obtained from the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB, the notice and attendance at the meeting and data regarding deputies, proxies and advisors will be used for registration, preparation of the voting list for the meeting and, when applicable, the minutes from the meeting. The personal data is handled in accordance with the General Protection Regulation

(Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and of the Council). For complete information regarding how the personal data is handled, please refer to:

https://www.euroclear.com/dam/ESw/Legal/Privacy-notice-bolagsstammor-e ...

NOMINEE REGISTERED SHARES

Shareholders who have had their shares registered in the name of a nominee must, in order to be entitled to participate at the meeting, request temporary registration in the transcription of the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB (so-called voting rights registration). The shareholder must notify the nominee hereof well in advance of Monday, 14 December 2020, at which time such registration shall have been made.