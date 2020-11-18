 

Immunicum AB and DCprime Combine Forces to Establish Leader in Cell-Based Cancer Immunotherapies

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.11.2020, 23:30  |  105   |   |   

Press Release

18 November 2020

Immunicum AB and DCprime Combine Forces to Establish Leader in Cell-Based Cancer Immunotherapies

-- Synergistic combination of each company’s unique approach and joint expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology --

-- Consolidation of two technology platforms creates a rich pipeline in both solid and blood-borne tumors including two Phase II clinical candidates --

-- Combination will support the creation of a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company --

-- Following the closing of the transaction, DCprime’s current majority shareholder, Van Herk Investments, a leading European life science investor, will hold approximately 43 percent of Immunicum --

-- Van Herk Investments, together with Immunicum’s largest shareholder, Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund (AP4), have expressed their support to the new, combined entity --

-- Following an integration period, the combined management team will provide an overview of clinical and operational goals for the future --

Immunicum AB (publ) (IMMU.ST) announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Van Herk Investments B.V. to acquire all of the shares in DCprime B.V., a Dutch clinical stage company developing cancer relapse vaccines aimed to reduce tumor recurrence (the “Transaction”). Merging the complementary allogeneic dendritic cell biology approaches of both companies will enable Immunicum to further build and strengthen its position as a leader in cell-based cancer immunotherapies. Payment in the Transaction is effectuated through an issue in kind of 73,909,635 new shares in Immunicum representing 44 percent of the shares in Immunicum on a fully diluted basis. DCprime’s current majority shareholder, Van Herk Investments B.V., a leading European life science investor, will thereby become a significant shareholder of the combined entity. The issuance of the shares is subject to approval by an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held on December 18th, 2020.

Transaction Summary
The main objective of the combination is to establish a unified company built on decades of combined immuno-oncology and cell therapy expertise in the field of allogeneic dendritic cell biology. Moving forward, Immunicum’s scientific focus will continue to be on triggering immune responses against established tumors via intratumoral immune priming and expanded to include the reduction of tumor recurrence via relapse vaccination. To date Immunicum has established clinical proof of concept for its lead program, ilixadencel, which has been tested in a range of solid tumors. DCprime has produced equally encouraging clinical results for blood-borne tumors including interim data from its ongoing Phase II study in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), which will be provided in an oral presentation at the upcoming ASH 2020 conference. Together, the companies will advance a synergistic pipeline spanning both large and orphan indications in solid as well as blood-borne tumors, with two programs in Phase II clinical development and multiple near-term value inflection points as well as a portfolio of preclinical programs and research capabilities to fuel future pipeline expansion. Importantly, the combined process development and manufacturing expertise and specialized in-house research and development facilities will support the shared goal of becoming a leader in the development of cell-based immunotherapies.

Disclaimer

