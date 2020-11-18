PyroGenesis Receives Final Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange

The Company’s Common Shares will be listed for trading on the TSX at the opening of markets on Friday, November 20, 2020 under its current trading symbol “PYR”. In connection with the listing of the Common Shares on the TSX, the last day of trading on the TSXV will be Thursday, November 19, 2020 and the Common Shares will be delisted from the TSXV effective as of the commencement of trading on the TSX. Shareholders will not be required to take any action in connection with the graduation and listing on the TSX.

MONTREAL, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. ( http://www.pyrogenesis.com ) (TSX-V: PYR) (OTCQB: PYRNF) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech company, (the "Company", the “Corporation” or "PyroGenesis") that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes plasma atomized metal powder, plasma waste-to-energy systems and plasma torch products, is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) to graduate from the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) and list its common shares (“Common Shares”) on the TSX.

“It is indeed a pleasure to be able to announce today that PyroGenesis is uplisting to the most senior exchange in Canada, the TSX, this Friday. We are very pleased to announce this significant achievement for PyroGenesis that confirms our development and growth as a company. I want to take this opportunity to thank the team at PyroGenesis, as well as the professionals who guided us; particularly our legal advisors,” said Mr. Peter Pascali, CEO and Chair of PyroGenesis. “We also would like to thank the TSXV for providing us with the platform to grow into the Company we are today, and attract a solid stable of investors. It is important to recognize that a platform, be it the TSXV or the TSX, is only part of the equation. The PyroGenesis team, technologies, as well as the solid base of business, and business relationships we have developed, while on the TSXV, are well suited for this graduation.”

“We look forward to this uplisting and the additional credibility that the Company will gain by trading on the most significant stock exchange in Canada, which is also one of the largest in North America1,” added Ms. Rodayna Kafal, VP IR & Comms. and Director of PyroGenesis. “We anticipate that this step change will provide PyroGenesis with greater visibility in the marketplace and access to a broader and more diverse range of international and institutional investors.”