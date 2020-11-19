Elys Game Technology Provides Call Coordinates for Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (formerly Newgioco Group, Inc.) (“Elys” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:ELYS), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, provides update for its annual meeting of shareholders to be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 10 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time) (the “Meeting”) at the Company’s offices, 130 Adelaide Street West, Suite 701, Toronto, Ontario Canada. The COVID-19 situation is dynamic and continues to evolve daily and we intend to take precautions for social distancing for those that attend the Meeting. The Company urges all Shareholders to vote by proxy in advance of the Meeting at www.proxyvote.com by entering the code provided with the proxy materials and for those who cannot attend the Meeting they can listen to the Meeting through the live conference call coordinates as follows:

1-833-353-8610

Italy, Austria, U.K. and Switzerland: 00 800 0066 8888 Includes San Marino & Vatican City

Participant: 3739385 #

Participants should dial in approximately 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Registered Shareholders or duly appointed proxyholders who will attend the Meeting will be permitted to vote at the Meeting. Those listening by telephone will not be able to vote.

