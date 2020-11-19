Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants Commencing November 19, 2020

New York, New York, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) announced today that, commencing November 19, 2020, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and warrants included in the units. Any units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market (the “Nasdaq”) under the symbol “DBDRU”, and the shares of Class A common stock and warrants will separately trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols “DBDR” and “DBDRW,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, to separate the units into shares of Class A common stock and warrants.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 5, 2020. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.