Owens & Minor Prepares for Flu Season with Increased Made-in-Americas Mask and N95 Respirator Capacity

As the United States prepares to enter flu season under the persistent COVID-19 pandemic, Owens & Minor (NYSE: OMI), the nation’s leading producer of medical-grade facial protection products, continues to increase production and invest in its capacity to provide frontline workers with procedure masks and N95 respirators.

Owens & Minor's HALYARD-branded Surgical N95 Respirators are made to protect frontline workers from airborne illnesses, which is why the form, fit and comfort are of utmost importance. (Photo: Business Wire)

“At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Owens & Minor acted with urgency and investment to deliver an increased supply of facial protection products, including procedure masks and N95 respirators,” said Edward A. Pesicka, President and CEO of Owens & Minor. “We are laser-focused on providing the highest quality products that are specifically designed for medical staff and essential workers. Frontline workers need protection now, and we are working tirelessly to meet that need.”

Since February, Owens & Minor has acted across four key categories and is poised to help support the nation’s critical facial protection needs:

Surgical N95 Respirators: Over 1000% increase in N95 production at three Americas locations, including additional manufacturing assets in Del Rio, Texas and Lexington, N.C.

Over 1000% increase in N95 production at three Americas locations, including additional manufacturing assets in Del Rio, Texas and Lexington, N.C. Surgical and Procedure Masks: Nearly 100% increase in surgical and procedure mask production through new capital investment and improving efficiency of operations in Acuña, Mexico

Nearly 100% increase in surgical and procedure mask production through new capital investment and improving efficiency of operations in Acuña, Mexico Face Shields: Over 600% increase in face shields through new capital investment in Acuña, Mexico

Over 600% increase in face shields through new capital investment in Acuña, Mexico Raw Materials: Additional, dedicated meltblown fabric manufacturing line in Lexington, N.C. to ensure end-to-end control of Owens & Minor supply chain, providing self-sufficiency from base material to finished mask—unlike other suppliers who rely on supply from Asia

The significant improvements across Owens & Minor’s facial protection categories were made possible by capital investments, improved rates of operation and increased production capacity to 24/7 shifts.