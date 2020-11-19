Immutep Announces Expansion of TACTI-002 Collaboration Trial

Additional 74 patients with 1 st line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) to be enrolled, more than tripling patient numbers in this indication

line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) to be enrolled, more than tripling patient numbers in this indication Follows encouraging interim data from 1 st line NSCLC patients

line NSCLC patients First Patient is expected to be enrolled in the expanded trial by the end of 2020

Separately, Immutep has initiated planning for a new randomized, controlled Phase II trial in 1st line Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC) advancing efti into late stage clinical trials in this indication

SYDNEY, Australia, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) announces it is advancing clinical development for its lead product candidate eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”) through the expansion of its ongoing TACTI-002 study and a new Phase II trial.

TACTI-002 Expansion with Merck & Co, Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA

Immutep has expanded its collaboration trial with Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA (known as “MSD” outside the United States and Canada) to include an additional 74 patients with 1st line NSCLC (Part A), the most advanced part of its ongoing Phase II TACTI-002 clinical trial evaluating efti with MSD’s KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab, an anti PD-1 treatment). The expansion extends Immutep’s existing clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD (announced on 12 March 2018).

Additional clinical sites will be added to the existing 12 study centres across Australia, Europe, and the US and the first patient is expected to be enrolled in the expanded trial by the end of 2020. The additional 74 patients in Part A will receive the same treatment regimen and dosing schedule.

The expansion follows the encouraging interim data presented at SITC as announced on 10th November 2020 including an Overall Response Rate (ORR) of 39.4% in evaluable patients (n=36), Disease Control Rate of 66.7% and two complete responses (complete disappearance of all lesions) from 1st line NSCLC patients enrolled in Part A. In addition, efti plus pembrolizumab continues to be safe and well tolerated with no new safety signals reported so far.

Immutep CEO, Marc Voigt said: “We are excited to expand our collaboration trial with MSD, one of the world’s leading immuno-oncology companies. The interim results reported from 1st line NSCLC patients have been consistently encouraging and signal good efficacy, particularly for low PD-L1 expressing patients who do not typically respond to immune checkpoint therapy. Not only does this give us great confidence expanding the TACTI-002 trial, but it also validates our strategy to form and grow multiple collaborations with innovative large pharma companies, such as MSD, that are seeking to augment the efficacy of their existing approved products, like Keytruda.”