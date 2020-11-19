Parque Arauco Continues to Be the Only Chilean Real Estate Company in the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index

Parque Arauco S.A. (SSE: PARAUCO) (Bloomberg: PARAUCO:CI) (“Parque Arauco”) announces that for the fifth consecutive year, it is the only Chilean real estate company in the Emerging Markets Dow Jones Sustainability Index (“DJSI”), Dow Jones Sustainability Chile Index (“DJSI Chile”) and Dow Jones Sustainability MILA Pacific Alliance Index (“DJSI MILA”).

The Dow Jones Sustainability Index is one of the most rigorous and well respected indices in the world. Its methodology independently evaluates more than 7,300 companies, from 60 industries in more than 40 countries. The focus of the evaluation analyzes the information of over 100 industry-specific questions focusing on economic, environmental and social factors that are relevant to the companies’ success. In the real estate sector some of the most important factors reviewed are corporate governance, risk and crisis management, as well as customer relationship practices. Additionally, climate change, operational eco-efficiency, conservation and environmental efficiency strategy is evaluated. Social factors evaluated include human capital, labor practices, integration and stakeholder engagement.

Manjit Jus, Global Head of ESG Research and Data, S&P Global commented: “We congratulate Parque Arauco for being included in the DJSI Emerging Markets, Chile and MILA Indexes. A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry. With a record number of companies participating in the 2020 Corporate Sustainability Assessment and more stringent rules for inclusion this year, this sets your company apart and rewards your continued commitment to people and planet."

Parque Arauco and sustainability management

Parque Arauco has defined its strategic pillars as growth, profitability and sustainability. The Company has a sustainability agenda that is periodically reviewed by a corporate committee made up of top level executives. Additionally, the Board of Directors receives status updates at least three times a year.

In this context, it is possible to mention a few of the recent advancements made in sustainability.

Regarding environmental matters, in 2019, Parque Arauco tripled its use of renewable energy and reduced its carbon footprint by 60%. Also, more than 16,300 cubic meters of water were recycled for garden irrigation and cleaning purposes, and more than 3,700 tons of waste were recycled, which was an increase of 20% from 2018. In social integration matters, the company developed more than 220 fairs, supporting 1,500 entrepreneurs in its shopping centers in 2019. Additionally, Parque Arauco has been recognized for its good labor practices and works with strategic suppliers to promote sustainability practices.

Currently, Parque Arauco has 1,075,500 m2 of total GLA in Chile, Peru, and Colombia. The Company inaugurated its first shopping center in Chile in 1982, entered Peru in 2006 and Colombia in 2008. The company’s assets include 8 regional shopping centers, 1 neighborhood center, 4 premium outlet malls and 17 strip centers in Chile; 6 regional shopping centers, 9 neighborhood centers, 2 premium outlet malls and 3 strip centers in Peru; 3 regional shopping centers and 1 premium outlet mall in Colombia, as well as a land bank to contribute to the company’s future growth plans. For more details, visit the company’s website: www.parauco.com.

