 

Saint Jean Carbon Announces Loan Bonus, Share for Debt Transaction and Provides an Update on the Offtake Agreement

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (“Saint Jean” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: SJL) is pleased to announce that, subject to the approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”), the Company has agreed to issue, pursuant to Policy 5.1 of the Exchange, a loan bonus to two (2) arm’s length third party lenders (the “Lenders”) of 115,000 common shares in the capital of the Company in the aggregate (the “Bonus Shares”) at a deemed price of $0.05 per Bonus Share, pursuant to terms of the loans previously obtained by the Company from the Lenders. The Company had previously obtained loans from the Lenders in the aggregate amount of $40,000 (collectively the “Loans”). The lenders were Gilles Ayotte and Bernice Cooper. The Loans bore interest at a rate of twelve percent (12%) per annum and were payable on demand. As the ability of the Company to repay the Loans was not evident at the time of the Loans were advanced, the Company and the Lenders agreed that in consideration of the risks taken by the Lenders, the Company would issue the Bonus Shares to the Lenders. The Company repaid the Loans and accrued interest in full to the Lenders on October 22, 2020 and October 29, 2020, respectively. The Bonus Shares are subject to a four month and one (1) day hold period.

Shares for Debt

The Company also wishes to announce, subject to the approval by the Exchange, that it has agreed to settle an aggregate of $150,000 of debt (the “Debt”) owed to an arm’s length third party service provider by issuing an aggregate of 3,000,000 common shares (the “Shares”) in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of $0.05 per Share (the “Shares for Debt Transaction”). In order to preserve cash for continuing operations, the Company is of the view that it is in its best interests to satisfy the Debt with Shares. The Shares are subject to a four month and one (1) day hold period.

Offtake Agreement

The Company also wishes to elaborate on its arm’s length offtake agreement with Ameca Ltd. (“Ameca”), previously announced on September 30, 2020. A revised agreement was signed on November 5, 2020. Production in Sri Lanka may begin as early as the summer of 2021. Saint Jean intends to pre-sell at least 10,000 tonnes of the highest quality graphite in the world, verified in Saint Jean’s R&D facility, to a third party and never take physical possession of the material. Ameca and Saint Jean have agreed on a formula of profit sharing on all sales. The intent is to sell the entire 15,000 tonnes of graphite under the Company’s offtake agreement with Ameca. Ameca’s planned initial production is 15,000 tonnes per year.

